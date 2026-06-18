  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hanwha Ocean and Ontario Shipyards deepen Canada shipbuilding push after Geoje talks

2026 June 18   12:40

shipbuilding

Hanwha Ocean and Ontario Shipyards deepen Canada shipbuilding push after Geoje talks

Ontario Shipyards has moved to deepen its partnership with Hanwha Ocean after a delegation visited the South Korean shipbuilder’s Geoje yard for talks on production capability, workforce training and industrial modernisation, according to Ontario Shipyards.  

The visit brought together Ontario Shipyards’ senior director of technical services Dan Vyselaar and managing director of shipbuilding Mathias Marcotte with Hanwha Ocean technical, production, training and project leaders.  

The companies held working meetings on shipbuilding capability development, production planning, quality management, workforce development, smart shipyard operations and industrial modernisation. They also examined how technology transfer, operational practices and infrastructure upgrades could strengthen Ontario Shipyards’ future shipbuilding capacity.  

Hanwha Ocean shared experience in production systems, automation technologies, project management and shipyard operations, while both companies reviewed steps to improve productivity, readiness and long-term competitiveness.  

Training emerged as a core part of the talks. After tours of Hanwha Ocean’s welding training facilities and virtual reality simulation programmes, the companies agreed to pursue future collaboration with Mohawk College to support skilled trades development and introduce advanced training technologies for Canada’s marine workforce.  

The cooperation comes as Hanwha Ocean promotes its KSS-III submarine for Canada’s Canadian Patrol Submarine Project. The company says four KSS-III submarines could replace Canada’s current Victoria Class fleet before 2035 if contracted in 2026, with eight more delivered at one per year and a 12-submarine fleet completed by 2043. The source says earlier retirement of the Victoria Class fleet would bring estimated maintenance and support savings of about $1bn, but does not specify whether the figure is in US or Canadian dollars. 

Ontario Shipyards is a Canadian ship repair and shipbuilding company with major shipyards in Hamilton, Port Weller and Thunder Bay. Its work includes vessel life extensions, refits and in-service support for the Canadian Coast Guard and commercial fleet customers.  

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilding company established in 1973 and operating a large integrated shipyard in Geoje. Its work covers commercial vessels and naval platforms, including submarines and surface combatants.

Topics:

Hanwha

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Australian police charge three over 320-kg meth shipment hidden in charcoal containers

17:14

APSEZ rolls out Kaleris AI system across 15 container terminals

16:54

Venture Global signs five-year LNG deal with EnBW

16:14

US pays Invenergy $765m to walk away from four offshore wind leases

15:34

Ardmore doubles China tanker order as Wuhu options take fleet renewal drive to four ships

15:14

MOL lands JERA charter deal for two ammonia carriers

15:12

GTT wins design work for giant LNG tanks in China

15:09

MOL wins LR award for wind-assisted LNG carrier decarbonisation

15:02

Incat turns to Echandia for battery system on 78-metre hybrid ferry

14:58

Kuwait blocks foreign ships arriving from Iraqi ports

14:56

IAA PortNews: Zvezda Shipyard hosts a naming ceremony for the Arctic LNG carrier Konstantin Posyet

14:51

ABP secures £300m for UK port upgrades at Immingham and Ipswich

14:41

Valenciaport box volumes hold firm as bulk cargo drags tonnage lower

14:02

Fincantieri lines up Indonesian naval shipbuilding venture with Republikorp

13:55

MOL signs bio-LNG supply deal for car carriers in Europe

13:30

Sudan starts $57m oil berth to take 150,000-dwt tankers

12:20

UAE draws up plan to bypass Hormuz export risk

11:50

Dali chief engineer charged over Baltimore bridge collapse

11:10

ExxonMobil deal puts South Africa’s first LNG import terminal in play

10:40

Hanwha Ocean signs up to $15.7bn Canadian FLNG plan with Kanata

10:09

LR clears first hydrogen-only marine engine for ship use

09:09

NYK lines up gas carriers for JERA’s first US-to-Japan low-carbon ammonia shipment

08:30

US senators move to block China and Russia research ships from American Arctic waters

07:41

Hanwha Ocean faces $780m payment gap on six undelivered Arctic LNG 2 carriers

2026 June 17

19:16

IAA PortNews: Sevmash hosts keel-laying ceremony for nuclear-powered submarine Murmansk

18:04

BOC secures 10,000-square-metre customs area at Mindanao Container Terminal

17:04

ECOnnect signs EPC deal for Puerto Bahía LNG import terminal in Colombia

16:53

ClassNK launches free closed marketplace for 3D ship design data

16:13

DP World enters exclusive talks for first US Gulf Coast box terminal at Corpus Christi

15:33

Port of Melbourne hits 3.5m TEU record as 2026 volumes rise almost 7% in April

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news