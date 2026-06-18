Hanwha Ocean and Ontario Shipyards deepen Canada shipbuilding push after Geoje talks

Ontario Shipyards has moved to deepen its partnership with Hanwha Ocean after a delegation visited the South Korean shipbuilder’s Geoje yard for talks on production capability, workforce training and industrial modernisation, according to Ontario Shipyards.

The visit brought together Ontario Shipyards’ senior director of technical services Dan Vyselaar and managing director of shipbuilding Mathias Marcotte with Hanwha Ocean technical, production, training and project leaders.

The companies held working meetings on shipbuilding capability development, production planning, quality management, workforce development, smart shipyard operations and industrial modernisation. They also examined how technology transfer, operational practices and infrastructure upgrades could strengthen Ontario Shipyards’ future shipbuilding capacity.

Hanwha Ocean shared experience in production systems, automation technologies, project management and shipyard operations, while both companies reviewed steps to improve productivity, readiness and long-term competitiveness.

Training emerged as a core part of the talks. After tours of Hanwha Ocean’s welding training facilities and virtual reality simulation programmes, the companies agreed to pursue future collaboration with Mohawk College to support skilled trades development and introduce advanced training technologies for Canada’s marine workforce.

The cooperation comes as Hanwha Ocean promotes its KSS-III submarine for Canada’s Canadian Patrol Submarine Project. The company says four KSS-III submarines could replace Canada’s current Victoria Class fleet before 2035 if contracted in 2026, with eight more delivered at one per year and a 12-submarine fleet completed by 2043. The source says earlier retirement of the Victoria Class fleet would bring estimated maintenance and support savings of about $1bn, but does not specify whether the figure is in US or Canadian dollars.

Ontario Shipyards is a Canadian ship repair and shipbuilding company with major shipyards in Hamilton, Port Weller and Thunder Bay. Its work includes vessel life extensions, refits and in-service support for the Canadian Coast Guard and commercial fleet customers.

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilding company established in 1973 and operating a large integrated shipyard in Geoje. Its work covers commercial vessels and naval platforms, including submarines and surface combatants.