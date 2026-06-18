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2026 June 18   13:30

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Sudan starts $57m oil berth to take 150,000-dwt tankers

Sudan’s Sea Ports Corporation has broken ground on a $57m oil berth at the Al-Khair petroleum terminal in Port Sudan, in a project designed to lift the facility’s tanker limit to 150,000 dwt, according to Sudan Tribune, which cited a corporate statement.  

The Al-Khair (2) project was launched by Sea Ports Corporation director Geilani Mohamed Geilani and is being carried out by Indian contractor Tridel Technologies.  

The scheme includes a $57m foreign-currency component and a local component of SDG 50bn, equivalent to about $83.3m at current mid-market rates. The implementation period is 18 months.  

Mohamed Alalallah Mohamed, acting deputy director for planning and development at Sea Ports Corporation, said the project is aimed at increasing the terminal’s efficiency and enabling it to receive large oil tankers of up to 150,000 dwt.  

The works cover a new oil berth, an 80-metre berth for marine tugboats, a marine access bridge, a discharge platform with loading and unloading arms, a firefighting network, a fire-water pump station, a central control room and early-warning systems for gas leaks, fires and oil spills.  

Al-Khair is a petroleum and LPG terminal near Port Sudan, operated by Sea Ports Corporation, with a current maximum tanker size of about 50,000 dwt.

Sea Ports Corporation is Sudan’s state port authority and the operator responsible for the country’s main Red Sea port infrastructure.  

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