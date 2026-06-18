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2026 June 18   13:55

alternative fuels

MOL signs bio-LNG supply deal for car carriers in Europe

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has widened its bio-LNG bunkering network for LNG-fuelled car carriers, adding Mediterranean supply in Spain while keeping Northwest Europe covered under an existing arrangement, according to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.  

Titan, part of Molgas, will continue to supply bio-LNG in Northwest Europe. Axpo will handle supply in the Mediterranean, including the ports of Malaga and Barcelona.  

The move extends MOL’s bio-LNG programme from Western Europe, where supply began in March last year. MOL signed a bio-LNG supply agreement with Titan in Northwest Europe in 2025 and has continued that arrangement in 2026.  

MOL said the new framework gives it continuous and stable bio-LNG supply in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean for MOL-operated LNG-fuelled car carriers.  Bio-LNG is liquefied methane made mainly from biomass such as livestock manure and food waste. MOL said the fuel can use existing LNG supply infrastructure while cutting lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions.  

The fuel covered by the initiative has lifecycle carbon intensity of -15 g-CO2/MJ or less from production through consumption. MOL said replacing one ton of conventional heavy fuel oil with this bio-LNG cuts CO2 emissions by about 4.5 tons. The fuel has obtained International Sustainability and Carbon Certification under the ISCC-EU scheme.  

MOL is using LNG-fuelled vessels as a bridge solution under the “MOL Group Environmental Vision” as it targets net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and prepares for carbon-neutral fuels including bio-LNG and synthetic LNG, or e-methane.  

The company said it will seek to expand the geographic reach, volume and quality of its bio-LNG use, while also promoting next-generation fuels including biofuels, methanol, ammonia and hydrogen. 

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo. Jotaro Tamura is president and chief executive.  

Titan is part of Molgas and is headquartered in Amsterdam. Niels den Nijs is vice president marine.  

Axpo is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland. Christoph Brand is chief executive and Roland Leuenberger is chairman.  

ISCC-EU is a certification system under the European Renewable Energy Directive, RED III. 

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