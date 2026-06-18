Fincantieri lines up Indonesian naval shipbuilding venture with Republikorp

Fincantieri and Republikorp have signed an MoU to set up a strategic partnership aimed at building naval ships in Indonesia and deepening local industrial capability, according to Fincantieri.

The agreement, announced at the Eurosatory defence and security exhibition in Paris on 17 June 2026, was signed by Eugenio Santagata, general manager of Fincantieri’s naval vessels division, and Norman Joesoef, group chairman and founder of Republikorp, on behalf of PT Republik Palindo Internasional.

The MoU provides for the creation of a joint venture to support Indonesia’s domestic shipbuilding base and develop long-term industrial cooperation between the companies. The proposed venture is focused on local construction of naval vessels suited to Indonesia’s geography and operating needs.

The planned range includes LPDs/LHDs, multi-role frigates and corvettes, offshore patrol vessels for exclusive economic zone enforcement, fast-attack craft and submarines. Technology transfer is central to the plan.

The companies intend to build local capability through engineering cooperation, training programmes and a gradual strengthening of design, system integration and production skills.

The partnership also covers support for local suppliers and workforce development, with the aim of increasing Indonesia’s role in the global shipbuilding value chain and strengthening the country’s naval capabilities.

Pierroberto Folgiero, chief executive and managing director of Fincantieri, said the MoU builds on the group’s cooperation with the Indonesian Navy.

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding group whose activities include naval vessels, cruise ships, offshore units and specialised ship construction, as well as engineering, systems integration and lifecycle support.

Republikorp is an Indonesian privately owned defence industrial holding company. The agreement was signed through its subsidiary PT Republik Palindo Internasional.

PT Republik Palindo Internasional is the Republikorp subsidiary named as the Indonesian party to the MoU.