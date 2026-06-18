  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Valenciaport box volumes hold firm as bulk cargo drags tonnage lower

2026 June 18   14:41

ports

Valenciaport box volumes hold firm as bulk cargo drags tonnage lower

Valenciaport’s container traffic edged higher in the first five months of 2026, helping cushion a wider fall in cargo volumes as weaker solid bulk shipments dragged down throughput at Spain’s Valencia port complex, according to the Port Authority of Valencia.  

The port authority handled 32.8m tonnes of cargo between January and May, down 3.59% from the same period last year, after a sharp fall in solid bulk, including construction materials, which dropped by nearly 60%.  

Container traffic remained broadly stable at 2,317,507 TEU, up 0.17% year on year. In May, the ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandia handled 7,050,430 tonnes of cargo, down 4.17%, and 504,061 containers, down 0.19%.  

Over the latest 12-month period, Valenciaport handled 78.8m tonnes, down 2.22%, while container traffic rose 2.13% to 5,666,554 TEU.  Solid bulk volumes totalled 1.1m tonnes in the first five months, down 8.15%. Cement and clinker fell 50.9%, potash for fertilizer dropped 48.35% and non-metallic minerals declined 45.52%. Chemical products rose by more than 31.31%, while fertilizers increased 13.61%.  Liquid bulk cargo rose 12.3% to 1.6m tonnes, led by energy products including crude oil, fuel oil, diesel and gasoline, which increased 24.54%.  

Sagunto was the strongest performer among the three ports, with traffic up 5.59% to 3,449,800 tonnes, supported by a 20.65% rise in liquid bulk and a 20.39% increase in automobiles. Gandia handled 142,202 tonnes, up 57.82%.  Exports fell 4.12% to 9.9m tonnes, while imports rose 6.77% to 10.6m tonnes. Export-loaded containers declined 2% to 367,640 TEU, while import-loaded containers rose 10.87% to 461,175 TEU.  

China remained Valenciaport’s largest trading partner, with traffic up 25.80% to 4,195,649 tonnes and full-container volumes up 26.45% to 385,738 TEU. The United States followed with 139,335 full TEU, down 13.31%, ahead of Algeria with 127,775 TEU, down 5.94%, Spain with 88,475 TEU, up 0.50%, and Turkey with 80,781 TEU, down 23.98%.  Automobile traffic rose 9.95% to 225,435 vehicles in January-May, including 51,277 units in May, up 10.48%. Rail traffic increased 19.34% to 1,609,840 tonnes and 17.57% to 120,698 TEU.  Passenger traffic fell 8.07% to 456,189 people through May, as cruise passengers dropped 18.77% to 181,928. Regular ferry passengers rose 0.74% to 274,261. 

The Port Authority of Valencia is the Spanish public port authority responsible for the management of the ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandia within Spain’s state port system.  

Valenciaport is the commercial and institutional name used for the port complex administered by the Port Authority of Valencia.

Topics:

Port of Valencia

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Australian police charge three over 320-kg meth shipment hidden in charcoal containers

17:14

APSEZ rolls out Kaleris AI system across 15 container terminals

16:54

Venture Global signs five-year LNG deal with EnBW

16:14

US pays Invenergy $765m to walk away from four offshore wind leases

15:34

Ardmore doubles China tanker order as Wuhu options take fleet renewal drive to four ships

15:14

MOL lands JERA charter deal for two ammonia carriers

15:12

GTT wins design work for giant LNG tanks in China

15:09

MOL wins LR award for wind-assisted LNG carrier decarbonisation

15:02

Incat turns to Echandia for battery system on 78-metre hybrid ferry

14:58

Kuwait blocks foreign ships arriving from Iraqi ports

14:56

IAA PortNews: Zvezda Shipyard hosts a naming ceremony for the Arctic LNG carrier Konstantin Posyet

14:51

ABP secures £300m for UK port upgrades at Immingham and Ipswich

14:02

Fincantieri lines up Indonesian naval shipbuilding venture with Republikorp

13:55

MOL signs bio-LNG supply deal for car carriers in Europe

13:30

Sudan starts $57m oil berth to take 150,000-dwt tankers

12:40

Hanwha Ocean and Ontario Shipyards deepen Canada shipbuilding push after Geoje talks

12:20

UAE draws up plan to bypass Hormuz export risk

11:50

Dali chief engineer charged over Baltimore bridge collapse

11:10

ExxonMobil deal puts South Africa’s first LNG import terminal in play

10:40

Hanwha Ocean signs up to $15.7bn Canadian FLNG plan with Kanata

10:09

LR clears first hydrogen-only marine engine for ship use

09:09

NYK lines up gas carriers for JERA’s first US-to-Japan low-carbon ammonia shipment

08:30

US senators move to block China and Russia research ships from American Arctic waters

07:41

Hanwha Ocean faces $780m payment gap on six undelivered Arctic LNG 2 carriers

2026 June 17

19:16

IAA PortNews: Sevmash hosts keel-laying ceremony for nuclear-powered submarine Murmansk

18:04

BOC secures 10,000-square-metre customs area at Mindanao Container Terminal

17:04

ECOnnect signs EPC deal for Puerto Bahía LNG import terminal in Colombia

16:53

ClassNK launches free closed marketplace for 3D ship design data

16:13

DP World enters exclusive talks for first US Gulf Coast box terminal at Corpus Christi

15:33

Port of Melbourne hits 3.5m TEU record as 2026 volumes rise almost 7% in April

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news