Valenciaport box volumes hold firm as bulk cargo drags tonnage lower

Valenciaport’s container traffic edged higher in the first five months of 2026, helping cushion a wider fall in cargo volumes as weaker solid bulk shipments dragged down throughput at Spain’s Valencia port complex, according to the Port Authority of Valencia.

The port authority handled 32.8m tonnes of cargo between January and May, down 3.59% from the same period last year, after a sharp fall in solid bulk, including construction materials, which dropped by nearly 60%.

Container traffic remained broadly stable at 2,317,507 TEU, up 0.17% year on year. In May, the ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandia handled 7,050,430 tonnes of cargo, down 4.17%, and 504,061 containers, down 0.19%.

Over the latest 12-month period, Valenciaport handled 78.8m tonnes, down 2.22%, while container traffic rose 2.13% to 5,666,554 TEU. Solid bulk volumes totalled 1.1m tonnes in the first five months, down 8.15%. Cement and clinker fell 50.9%, potash for fertilizer dropped 48.35% and non-metallic minerals declined 45.52%. Chemical products rose by more than 31.31%, while fertilizers increased 13.61%. Liquid bulk cargo rose 12.3% to 1.6m tonnes, led by energy products including crude oil, fuel oil, diesel and gasoline, which increased 24.54%.

Sagunto was the strongest performer among the three ports, with traffic up 5.59% to 3,449,800 tonnes, supported by a 20.65% rise in liquid bulk and a 20.39% increase in automobiles. Gandia handled 142,202 tonnes, up 57.82%. Exports fell 4.12% to 9.9m tonnes, while imports rose 6.77% to 10.6m tonnes. Export-loaded containers declined 2% to 367,640 TEU, while import-loaded containers rose 10.87% to 461,175 TEU.

China remained Valenciaport’s largest trading partner, with traffic up 25.80% to 4,195,649 tonnes and full-container volumes up 26.45% to 385,738 TEU. The United States followed with 139,335 full TEU, down 13.31%, ahead of Algeria with 127,775 TEU, down 5.94%, Spain with 88,475 TEU, up 0.50%, and Turkey with 80,781 TEU, down 23.98%. Automobile traffic rose 9.95% to 225,435 vehicles in January-May, including 51,277 units in May, up 10.48%. Rail traffic increased 19.34% to 1,609,840 tonnes and 17.57% to 120,698 TEU. Passenger traffic fell 8.07% to 456,189 people through May, as cruise passengers dropped 18.77% to 181,928. Regular ferry passengers rose 0.74% to 274,261.

The Port Authority of Valencia is the Spanish public port authority responsible for the management of the ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandia within Spain’s state port system.

Valenciaport is the commercial and institutional name used for the port complex administered by the Port Authority of Valencia.