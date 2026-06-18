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2026 June 18   15:14

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MOL lands JERA charter deal for two ammonia carriers

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has signed a long-term time charter contract with JERA for two 87,000-cbm very large gas carriers to move low-carbon ammonia from the Blue Point Project in Louisiana to Hekinan Thermal Power Station in Aichi Prefecture from around fiscal 2029, according to MOL.  

The deal puts ships behind one of Japan’s first large-scale low-carbon ammonia supply chains. JERA has invested in the US project, while MOL will provide the marine transport leg for ammonia bound for Hekinan City.  

The contract follows talks between the two companies that began in November 2022 and a memorandum of understanding signed in 2025. MOL said the agreement is aimed at establishing a commercial-scale value chain for low-carbon ammonia.  

The vessels will be built by Kawasaki Heavy Industries. Each ship will have a length overall of about 229.90 metres, a breadth of 37.20 metres, a moulded depth of 21.90 metres and a summer moulded draft of 11.65 metres. Delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2027.  

MOL defines low-carbon ammonia as ammonia produced through a process that significantly reduces CO2 emissions compared with conventional manufacturing methods. Ammonia does not emit CO2 at the point of combustion and is also expected to be used in power generation, as marine fuel and as a hydrogen carrier.  

MOL said the project fits with its “BLUE ACTION 2035” management plan and its “MOL Group Environmental Vision - BLUE ACTION 2035 Phase 2”, under which the group has set a target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. 

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is a Tokyo-headquartered Japanese shipping group led by president and chief executive Jotaro Tamura, with its headquarters in Minato-ku.  

JERA Co., Inc. is a Tokyo-based energy company established in 2015.

Topics:

MOL

time-charter agreement

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