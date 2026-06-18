Australian police charge three over 320-kg meth shipment hidden in charcoal containers

Australian federal authorities have charged three people after about 320 kg of methamphetamine was found in two shipping containers from Ghana at Sydney’s Port Botany, according to the Australian Federal Police.

The shipment was declared as bags of charcoal, but Australian Border Force officers detected anomalies in April 2026 and x-rayed the containers. Forensic testing later confirmed about 320 kg of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of A$296m ($208.2m). The drugs were removed before the consignment was delivered to a storage facility in Girraween on 20 April.

A UK woman is due to appear before Downing Centre Local Court on 18 June 2026 after being charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, an offence carrying a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Investigators allege she supervised men unpacking the container before some bags were taken to a house in Blacktown, where she was arrested. Police found 32 bags allegedly linked to the shipment, along with electronic devices and a notebook.

An Adelaide-based woman, 30, and man, 32, were arrested after a search warrant in Oakden, South Australia, on 30 April. They allegedly tried to rent Sydney storage units under false identities to house the consignment. The pair were charged with dealing in identification information using a carriage service and failing to comply with a 3LA order. They remain in custody and are due back in Adelaide Magistrates Court on 2 September 2026.

The Australian Federal Police is Australia’s national policing agency responsible for investigating Commonwealth offences, including serious organised crime and drug importation.