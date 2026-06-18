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2026 June 18   15:34

shipbuilding

Ardmore doubles China tanker order as Wuhu options take fleet renewal drive to four ships

Ardmore Shipping has doubled its product and chemical tanker newbuilding programme in China after exercising options for two more 40,500-dwt Handysize vessels at Wuhu Shipyard, according to Ardmore Shipping’s statement.  

The move lifts the confirmed order to four ships, with deliveries scheduled from late 2028 onwards, and gives Ardmore two further options on similar terms.  

Ardmore’s original two-ship order was priced at $44.9m per vessel, including about $3m per ship for full IMO2 specification and MarineLine tank coatings. On the same pricing basis, the four confirmed newbuildings imply a total contract value of about $179.6m before any additional options.  The company is also adding performance and safety upgrades to the vessels as part of the programme.  

Chief executive Gernot Ruppelt said Ardmore was “pleased to take a further step in growing the business” with the option exercise and the securing of two further options.  He said the orders represent “compelling value” and that Ardmore’s balance sheet and cash generation allow it to invest in fleet renewal while continuing to return capital to shareholders.  

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is incorporated in the Marshall Islands, has its headquarters in Bermuda and its principal operating office in Cork, Ireland. The company owns and operates product and chemical tankers serving seaborne trades worldwide.  

Wuhu Shipyard is a Chinese shipbuilding company engaged in the construction of commercial vessels, including tankers, chemical carriers and other specialised ship types.

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