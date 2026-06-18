Venture Global signs five-year LNG deal with EnBW

Venture Global has signed binding agreements to supply EnBW with about 0.82 million tonnes per annum of US LNG for roughly five years from 2026, according to Venture Global.

The mid-term contracts will be supplied from Venture Global’s portfolio and deepen an existing relationship between the two companies. EnBW already has long-term sales and purchase agreements with Venture Global covering 2 MTPA over 20 years.

“As one of Germany’s top LNG suppliers, Venture Global is proud to strengthen our partnership with EnBW and support the region’s energy security with a reliable supply of LNG,” said Venture Global chief executive Mike Sabel. “The new mid-term agreements build on our strong, long-standing relationship with EnBW and reflects our commitment to meeting our customers’ evolving energy needs. Our dynamic marketing platform uniquely positions us to provide supply solutions across the short, medium, and long term.”

Venture Global is a US LNG producer and exporter with more than 100 MTPA of capacity in production, construction or development. The company began producing LNG from its first facility in 2022 and has assets across LNG production, natural gas transport, shipping and regasification. Its first three projects are Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines LNG and CP2 LNG in Louisiana. The company is also developing carbon capture and sequestration projects at each of its LNG facilities.

EnBW is Venture Global’s LNG customer under the new agreements and an existing counterparty under the companies’ 20-year SPAs.