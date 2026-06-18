US pays Invenergy $765m to walk away from four offshore wind leases

The US Department of the Interior has agreed to pay Invenergy affiliates $765m to terminate four offshore wind leases off New York, California and Maine, with the money to be redeployed into gas-fired and geothermal power projects, according to the US Department of the Interior.

The settlement covers two lease areas in the Gulf of Maine and one each off New York and California. All four offshore wind projects were still at an early stage of development. Invenergy will put part of the funds into natural gas-fired power plants in Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri, and into geothermal power projects in the Western United States. The Interior Department said the agreement had been reviewed by the Department of Justice and passed through the appropriate channels.

The deal adds to a wider retreat from US offshore wind leases this year. Seven US states are separately challenging a nearly $800m payment to France’s TotalEnergies to cancel an offshore wind lease off New York, alleging improper administrative process and misuse of a government fund reserved for legal settlements where no litigation existed between the parties.

Offshore wind advocacy group Turn Forward said the Invenergy agreement would remove needed electricity capacity as demand rises. Its executive director, Hillary Bright, said replacing coastal offshore wind with geothermal or natural gas infrastructure in another region “does nothing to address rising ratepayer affordability concerns, reliability challenges or potential gaps in power supply in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.”

Invenergy LLC is a privately held US energy infrastructure company headquartered in Chicago, with activities spanning power generation, energy storage and transmission assets across several technologies.

TotalEnergies SE is a French integrated energy company incorporated as a European company, or Societas Europaea, with operations across oil, natural gas, LNG, electricity and renewable energy.

Turn Forward is a US offshore wind advocacy organisation focused on policy, market and infrastructure issues linked to offshore wind development.