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2026 June 18   17:14

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APSEZ rolls out Kaleris AI system across 15 container terminals

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd is expanding its partnership with US-based Kaleris to install an AI-backed operating and optimisation platform across 15 container terminals at nine ports, according to APSEZ.  

The multi-year deal will widen the use of Kaleris’ N4 terminal operating system and advanced optimisation tools from an initial six-port deployment to APSEZ’s wider domestic and international container network.  

APSEZ said the project will create a single digital backbone for terminal operations, planning, automation and cargo visibility as it scales up its ports and logistics platform.  

The rollout is part of a wider $850m investment plan covering technology upgrades and decarbonisation under APSEZ’s 2031 ambition. The company said up to $100m will be invested in two phases through the Kaleris partnership to speed up automation and optimisation.  

APSEZ expects the Kaleris collaboration to help unlock 91 MMT of additional capacity by 2030, or about 10% of installed capacity, as it targets annual cargo handling capacity of one billion tonnes by 2030.  

The company said Kaleris’ Advanced Optimization tools are expected to improve Rubber Tyred Gantry crane productivity by up to 20% and terminal truck productivity by up to 14%. The deployment is also intended to improve yard utilisation, vessel turnaround, planning accuracy and the predictability of cargo movement.  

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd is an Indian ports and logistics company with activities across port operations, inland transport links, cargo gateways and related logistics infrastructure.  

Kaleris is a US-based software company focused on supply chain execution technology, including terminal operating systems, yard management and optimisation products for logistics and cargo-handling operations.

Topics:

digitalisation

Adani Ports

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