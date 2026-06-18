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2026 June 18   14:51

ports

ABP secures £300m for UK port upgrades at Immingham and Ipswich

UK port group Associated British Ports has secured a £300m ($402m) financing package, including a £200m ($268m) commitment from the National Wealth Fund, to accelerate infrastructure upgrades across its network, according to the National Wealth Fund.  

The public financing is part of a wider package backed by Bank of America, Lloyds and NatWest, with Bank of America acting as sole arranger and bookrunner.  

The National Wealth Fund’s loan is a 17.5-year senior amortising facility. The funding will support eligible projects including the expansion of the Immingham Eastern RoRo Terminal and infrastructure works at Ipswich linked to the Sizewell C supply chain.  

The programme is expected to support more than 700 jobs and mobilise £100m ($134m) of private finance.  

The deal was announced on 3 June. A written parliamentary answer on 17 June confirmed the £300m investment in ABP for major infrastructure upgrades, but the official documents reviewed do not show a separate approval decision on that date.

Associated British Ports is a UK port infrastructure and services group whose activities include marine operations, cargo handling, warehousing, logistics and property services.

The National Wealth Fund is a UK government-owned institution that provides financing for infrastructure and strategic investment projects. 

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