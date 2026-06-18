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2026 June 18   14:56

shipbuilding

IAA PortNews: Zvezda Shipyard hosts a naming ceremony for the Arctic LNG carrier Konstantin Posyet

This is the second in a series of LNG carriers ordered by PAO Sovcomflot

Photo credit: Sovcomflot's press office

Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Krai based Zvezda Shipbuilding & Ship Repair Complex (Zvezda Shipyard) held today an official naming ceremony for the second vessel in a series of Arctic LNG carriers ordered by PAO Sovcomflot at Zvezda Shipyard. The vessel was named Konstantin Posyet, Sovcomflot press office said.

The vessel’s namesake, Konstantin Posyet (Constantin Possiet) was an admiral, statesman, and Minister of Railways of Russia between 1874 and 1888, who significantly contributed to the development of the country's Far East and Siberia. As minister, he focused on the development of maritime and rail communications, elevating the development of the country's transportation system to the level of a national priority. He actively promoted the idea of ​​creating the Trans-Siberian Railway and initiated construction of this national highway. A bay and a commercial port in Primorky Krai was also named after Konstantin Posyet.

The ceremony was attended by interim governor of Primorsky Krai Vera Shcherbina, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAO Sovcomflot Sergey Frank, Deputy Chairman of VEB.RF Daniil Algulyan, Vice President of PAO NK Rosneft and CEO of JSC Modern Shipbuilding Technologies Gennady Bukayev, members of the gas carrier's crew; and other guests.

The vessel was built with financial support from VEB.RF and under technical supervision of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS). The Russian-flagged LNG carrier will operate under a long-term charter contract for Arctic LNG 2 project and will be homeported in St. Petersburg. The gas carrier's crew consists of 29 Russian nationals.

The design of LNG carriers incorporates the unique experience of Sovcomflot in operating vessels in the harsh conditions of the Arctic. The Arc7 class will enable the gas carrier to transport liquefied natural gas year-round along the Northern Sea Route (NSR), including the eastern sector. Its optimized hull lines, and efficient propulsion system provide the LNG carrier with high maneuverability in ice conditions and excellent icebreaking capability. Besides, the Arc7 class gas carrier will be able to carry out unescorted passages through 2.1-meter-thick ice fields.

Key particulars: Capacity: 172,600 cbm; LOA; 300 meters; Breadth: 48.8 meters, Ice class: Arc7; Propulsion power: 45 MW (three azimuth thrusters, 15 MW each).

About Zvezda Shipyard
Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is Russia’s first shipyard capable of building large-tonnage ice-class vessels, commercial ships with a displacement of up to 350,000 tonnes, special-purpose vessels, and other types of marine equipment.

About Sovcomflot
Sovcomflot (SCF Group) is the largest shipping company in Russia and a global leader in energy shipping with a special focus on operations in challenging climatic and navigational conditions. SCF traces its history back to 1973. In 1988, Sovcomflot was one of the first enterprises in modern Russia to become a joint stock company. In 2020, the company entered the stock market and conducted an IPO on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: FLOT). SCF Group is an integrated shipping group that acts both as a fleet owner and fleet operator. SCF Group affiliates PAO Novoship (Novorossiysk Shipping Company). 

Topics:

LNG carrier

shipbuilding

Sovcomflot

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