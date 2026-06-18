Kuwait blocks foreign ships arriving from Iraqi ports

Kuwait has temporarily halted entry permits for foreign vessels arriving from Iraqi ports, leaving ships exposed to a targeted access restriction even as the country’s ports remain open, according to Inchcape Shipping Services.

The measure was listed in Inchcape’s Middle East Operational Status update, revised on 18 June at 11:00 UAE local time. The restriction appears under a Coast Guard notice and remains in force until further notice. Inchcape said Kuwaiti ports were fully operational, with no stoppage of port operations reported. It also said there had been no official information from the port authorities.

Shuaiba and Shuwaikh were listed at ISPS Level 2. Kuwait’s airspace was open, with airport Terminals 4 and 5 operating and Terminal 1 closed. The advisory did not specify how many ships were affected, whether exemptions were available or how long the suspension could last.

Inchcape Shipping Services provides port agency, marine services and digital solutions. The company says it operates through more than 250 offices, covers 85% of global ports and employs more than 3,200 people worldwide.