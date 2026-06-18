Incat turns to Echandia for battery system on 78-metre hybrid ferry

Echandia has secured its first order from Incat Tasmania to supply an Echandia Core battery system for a 78-metre hybrid catamaran being built in Australia, according to Echandia.

The deal puts the Swedish battery supplier on a vessel designed to give ferry operators a lower-cost route away from fossil fuels without locking them into a single operating profile.

The aluminium catamaran will carry up to 650 persons and 120 cars, with a maximum speed of 28 knots. It will be able to operate in fully electric, hybrid or generator-only modes, giving operators the option of zero-emission running on short crossings and in emission-control zones while preserving range for longer services.

The vessel is due to be available for bareboat or time charter from January 2027. “The vessel has been conceived as part of a series with flexibility and modularity as a high priority to ensure the vessels can serve many applications over its design life.

We need a battery system that can handle both high power demands and frequent charging cycles across different routes.

Echandia Core gives us exactly that,” said Stewart Wells, chief technical officer at Incat. Echandia Core is built on lithium titanate oxide, or LTO, chemistry.

Echandia says the technology experiences minimal degradation, allowing stable performance over the system’s lifecycle and making it possible to add capacity later without a significant mismatch between old and new modules.

“A vessel built with this flexibility in mind needs a battery system that keeps future options open. Because LTO chemistry exhibits minimal degradation over time, capacity can later be expanded without a performance mismatch between old and new modules. Echandia Core is designed for that full lifecycle flexibility,” said Felix Backgård, head of technical sales at Echandia.

The company said Echandia Core was developed to reduce the upfront cost barrier to wider LTO use in maritime applications. Compared with Echandia’s previous battery system, it has a 30% lower upfront cost and a 30% smaller footprint, while retaining the safety, lifetime and reliability required for demanding marine operations.

Echandia is a Sweden-headquartered maritime battery system supplier with offices in North America, the UK, Singapore, China and Denmark. Its systems are designed in Scandinavia and use LTO technology for vessel operations requiring fast charging and long service life.

Incat Tasmania is an Australian shipbuilder based in Tasmania. The company builds high-speed aluminium ferries, including passenger and vehicle catamarans for commercial ferry operators.