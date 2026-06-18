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2026 June 18   15:09

LNG

MOL wins LR award for wind-assisted LNG carrier decarbonisation

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has won Lloyd’s Register’s Global Technology Technical Achievement Award for its Wind Challenger system, sharpening LNG shipping’s focus on wind-assisted propulsion as a practical route to lower fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions, according to Lloyd’s Register.  

The award was presented at LR’s 4th Global LNG Forum in Houston, USA, and recognises MOL’s work on applying the technology to LNG carriers. Wind Challenger uses automated sail control alongside conventional propulsion, allowing vessels to harness wind as a zero-fuel energy source while maintaining operational flexibility.  

The LR-approved system is being developed for large-scale LNG carrier designs, with further work under way to improve performance and integration. MOL has also supported the technology with digital tools, including fuel-saving visualisation systems, and independent performance verification carried out with LR.  

The forum covered issues including LNG fleet resilience, asset repurposing and life extension, transition pathways and methane slip reduction technologies. MOL representatives said wind-assisted propulsion is moving beyond concept to operational reality as a way to reduce emissions intensity in LNG shipping. 

Lloyd’s Register is a classification society and technical assurance organisation providing marine and offshore certification, inspection, advisory and compliance services.  

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is a Japanese shipping group active across energy shipping, dry bulk, tankers, LNG carriers, car carriers, ferries and related maritime services.

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