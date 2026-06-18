GTT wins design work for giant LNG tanks in China

GTT has won an order from China Chengda Engineering Co., Ltd to design three 240,000-cbm onshore LNG storage tanks for PipeChina Group Co., Ltd’s Yuedong LNG Terminal project in Jieyang, Guangdong province, according to GTT.

The French containment technology group said the tanks will be the world’s largest onshore LNG storage tanks fitted with its GST® membrane full containment technology.

Each tank will have capacity of 240,000 cbm. Delivery of all three units is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.

GTT said its GST® design cuts steel requirements by 40% compared with traditional land storage tank technology and uses optimised insulation to maintain consistent energy performance.

The company said the compact design can also provide up to 10% more LNG storage capacity within the same footprint. The tanks are designed for LNG but will also be capable of storing other liquefied gases, including ethane, propane, ethylene and ammonia.

GTT is a French engineering and technology company specialising in containment systems for liquefied gases.