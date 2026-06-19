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2026 June 19   09:42

shipping

US lifts Iran blockade as tankers start moving through Hormuz

The US military has formally lifted its blockade of Iranian shipping, opening a narrow path back through the Strait of Hormuz after more than three months of disruption, according to the Associated Press.  

US Vice President JD Vance said the US Navy had allowed “north of a dozen ships” through the blockade and that 12.5m barrels of oil moved through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, the highest volume since the conflict began in late February. 

“So we’re also honoring our end of the early part of the agreement on the military side,” Vance said.  The military move does not fully reopen the waterway. US Navy ships “will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to, obeyed and in full force and effect,” U.S. Central Command said.  

The US Navy has more than a dozen ships, including two aircraft carriers, in waters off Iran.  Shipping is returning only through side routes. Phillip Belcher, marine director of Intertanko, said the main central route of the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and has an estimated 80 mines that still need to be cleared. Vessels are using a smaller northern route through Iranian waters and a southern route through Omani waters.  

“This is like a highway where the road in the middle is closed and you’re using that hard shoulder,” Belcher said. “That’s now being used as the main route. We need to get back to having the highway open.”  

Major shipowners have begun moving vessels through the Strait of Hormuz for the first time in 110 days, after being effectively marooned there since February. Tankers controlled by Italy’s Grimaldi Group, China’s Cosco, Norway’s Knutsen and Japan’s NYK have passed through the strait.  

Two Iran-flagged crude oil tankers owned by National Iranian Tanker Company and under sanctions have also entered the strait.  

The agreement immediately waives, but does not eliminate, sanctions imposed on Iranian oil exports, allowing Iran to sell crude on the world market. Iran earned an estimated $45bn from oil sales last year, but had only one major buyer, China, and relied on a shadow fleet of tankers to evade sanctions. Under the blockade since April, exports had nearly ground to a halt.

Topics:

Hormuz

shipping

sanctions

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