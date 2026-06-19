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2026 June 19   10:24

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World Shipping Council says stranded ships must come first as Hormuz reopening deal takes shape

World Shipping Council president and CEO Joe Kramek said stranded seafarers and ships must be the immediate priority after an agreement affecting the Strait of Hormuz raised hopes of safer passage through one of shipping’s key chokepoints, according to World Shipping Council.  

“The immediate priority is safe passage for the seafarers and ships still stranded in the area. That will require coordination between states, the IMO and industry, backed by the necessary safety and security guarantees. Coordinated risk assessments, mine mitigation operations, and vessel traffic operations should be prioritized as part of these efforts,” Kramek said.  

Kramek said freedom of navigation must be respected and protected, with ships able to pass through the strait “safely, securely and without toll”.  

Ocean carriers are closely monitoring developments and will make operational decisions in a complex environment based on the best available information and risk assessments, he said. 

World Shipping Council is an international non-profit trade association for liner shipping, with offices in Brussels, London, Singapore and Washington, DC. Its membership consists of international container and vehicle carriers involved in moving industrial inputs and consumer goods across global supply chains.

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