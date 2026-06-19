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2026 June 19   10:51

shipbuilding

South Korea puts $150bn shipbuilding fund under new state company

South Korea has launched the Korea-U.S. Strategic Investment Corporation to manage a $350bn US investment pledge that includes $150bn for shipbuilding cooperation led by South Korean companies, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Finance and Economy.  

The state-run company, known as KUIC, was formally launched on 18 June at its headquarters in Naseong-dong, Sejong City, under the Special Act on the Operation and Management of Strategic Investments between the Republic of Korea and the U.S.  

The new body gives Seoul a state vehicle for channelling one of its largest overseas industrial investment programmes, with shipbuilding carved out as a major pillar of the package.  

KUIC will support strategic investments in the US under a Korea-US Strategic Investment MOU signed on 14 November 2025. The framework includes $200bn for advanced industries and other strategic sectors, alongside $150bn for shipbuilding cooperation.  

The launch follows the National Assembly’s passage of the special act in March. KUIC will operate for 20 years, with the South Korean government providing 2 trillion won ($1.32bn) for its establishment.  

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun Cheol said the launch showed the Korea-US alliance had moved beyond economic cooperation and security into high-tech strategic industries.  

“With the establishment of the KUIC, the Korea-U.S. alliance has evolved into an even stronger partnership,” Koo said.  A seven-member establishment committee chaired by First Vice Minister Lee Hyoung Il spent three months settling KUIC’s articles of incorporation, organisational structure and staffing. The committee completed its work after the corporation’s registration on 18 June and handed responsibilities to newly appointed president and chief executive Park Jong Won.  

Park, who served as deputy trade minister until October last year, said KUIC had been set up to advance investment cooperation between South Korea and the US during a major shift in the global economic order.  

The investment framework requires projects to be assessed for commercial viability and strategic considerations. South Korea’s enforcement decree defines commercial viability through a cash-flow test in which expected income allocated to South Korea over the life of a project must be sufficient to cover principal and interest.  

Korea-U.S. Strategic Investment Corporation is a South Korean state-run corporation established under a special act governing strategic investments between South Korea and the US.  

AMCHAM Korea is the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, a business organisation representing companies involved in commercial ties between the two countries.

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