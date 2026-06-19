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2026 June 19   11:11

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NYK car carrier plugs into Belgium’s first RoRo shore power facility

International Car Operators N.V. has put Belgium’s first commercial shore power facility for roll-on/roll-off vessels into operation at Zeebrugge, with an NYK pure car and truck carrier becoming the first ship to use the system, according to a joint press release by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and International Car Operators N.V.  

The start-up followed a test phase in early June, during which all technical specifications were validated. The connection marks the first commercial operation of shore power for RoRo vessels in Belgium and the NYK Group’s first use of shore power for a PCTC at berth.  

The system allows ships alongside the terminal to draw electricity from shore and shut down onboard generators. ICO said the facility enables vessels to run on renewable power while in port, cutting CO₂ emissions, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, and improving air quality in and around the port.  

The installation can supply one ship at a time, with scope for future capacity expansion. ICO said all power supplied to vessels is green electricity generated by its on-site wind farm of 11 turbines.  

The company also provides the required connections and cabling, allowing ships without onboard shore power infrastructure to use the facility.  

The project was partly backed by a grant from the Flemish Agency for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, VLAIO. ICO said the investment helps prepare Zeebrugge for the next generation of lower-emission ships and supports the port’s role in the energy transition.  

“This investment confirms ICO’s ambition to play a pioneering role in a sustainable and competitive port environment, both in Belgium and internationally,” said ICO managing director Alain Guillemyn.  

The shore power launch is part of ICO’s wider electrification programme. The company has already installed more than 600 charging stations for electric vehicles, 12,600 square metres of solar panels at the terminal and an automated parking tower for 10,000 cars.

International Car Operators N.V. is a Belgian company within the NYK Group that provides RoRo cargo handling and storage, vehicle handling and conversion, ship agency services and customs-related handling. Founded in 1984, it operates terminals in Zeebrugge and Antwerp and handles more than 2.5m vehicles annually.  

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is a Japanese shipping and logistics group whose activities include ocean transport and related logistics services. ICO is part of the NYK Group.

Topics:

NYK

Port of Zeebrugge

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