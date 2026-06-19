US opens door to allied yards for Navy support ships

The US Senate Armed Services Committee has moved to allow up to two US Navy bulk fuel ships and strategic sealift ships to be built in allied countries, including South Korea, under a provision in the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, according to the NDAA provision.

The measure would mark a narrow but significant break from the US preference for domestic naval construction, creating a legal pathway for non-combat Navy tonnage to be ordered from foreign yards.

The provision is limited to shipbuilders from allied countries and is tied to a requirement that participating companies invest in US shipbuilding and maritime infrastructure. The aim is to expand the supply chain for support vessels and strengthen maintenance and repair capacity for US Navy ships.

The move follows a similar direction in the 2027 defence appropriations process. Until last year, US budget execution for overseas construction of naval vessels was barred across the board. This year, that restriction has been narrowed to core combat ships such as nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers, leaving non-combat vessels outside the tightest prohibition.

If the bill clears the remaining legislative process and is signed by the president, South Korean shipbuilders could see US Navy support-ship orders move from discussion to contract.

The change could also accelerate MASGA, a $150bn shipbuilding investment cooperation programme agreed by South Korea and the US.

“Due to the aging of shipbuilding infrastructure in the United States, cooperation with allied countries has become not an option but a necessity,” a shipbuilding industry official said. “If domestic companies combine local investment in the United States with their construction capabilities, they will achieve the effect of preempting a massive market.”

The outcome is not yet final. Resistance from the US shipbuilding sector and domestic political pressure remain possible obstacles before the bill is confirmed.

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilder with major production operations at Geoje. The company builds merchant ships, offshore units and naval vessels, and is one of the South Korean yards that could be positioned for future US-related work if allied construction of non-combat Navy support ships is permitted.