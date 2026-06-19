  1. Home
  2. News
  3. US opens door to allied yards for Navy support ships

2026 June 19   11:41

shipbuilding

US opens door to allied yards for Navy support ships

The US Senate Armed Services Committee has moved to allow up to two US Navy bulk fuel ships and strategic sealift ships to be built in allied countries, including South Korea, under a provision in the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, according to the NDAA provision.  

The measure would mark a narrow but significant break from the US preference for domestic naval construction, creating a legal pathway for non-combat Navy tonnage to be ordered from foreign yards.  

The provision is limited to shipbuilders from allied countries and is tied to a requirement that participating companies invest in US shipbuilding and maritime infrastructure. The aim is to expand the supply chain for support vessels and strengthen maintenance and repair capacity for US Navy ships.  

The move follows a similar direction in the 2027 defence appropriations process. Until last year, US budget execution for overseas construction of naval vessels was barred across the board. This year, that restriction has been narrowed to core combat ships such as nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers, leaving non-combat vessels outside the tightest prohibition.  

If the bill clears the remaining legislative process and is signed by the president, South Korean shipbuilders could see US Navy support-ship orders move from discussion to contract.  

The change could also accelerate MASGA, a $150bn shipbuilding investment cooperation programme agreed by South Korea and the US.

“Due to the aging of shipbuilding infrastructure in the United States, cooperation with allied countries has become not an option but a necessity,” a shipbuilding industry official said. “If domestic companies combine local investment in the United States with their construction capabilities, they will achieve the effect of preempting a massive market.”  

The outcome is not yet final. Resistance from the US shipbuilding sector and domestic political pressure remain possible obstacles before the bill is confirmed. 

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilder with major production operations at Geoje. The company builds merchant ships, offshore units and naval vessels, and is one of the South Korean yards that could be positioned for future US-related work if allied construction of non-combat Navy support ships is permitted. 

Topics:

Navy

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

BNSF wins approval for $4bn California rail hub serving LA and Long Beach

17:15

U.S. imports from Hormuz-linked ports down 93.2% year on year in May 2026

16:35

AD Ports opens weekly UAE-Iraq route for containers and Ro-Ro cargo

16:24

Australia's Birdon lays keel for bigger Daintree River ferry

15:42

Candela launches 12-passenger electric foiler for luxury sea transfers

15:40

Equinor lines up Troll B for 240m-barrel North Sea project

15:36

Lloyd’s Register confirms Daphne system for direct ship emissions reporting

15:34

Grimaldi car carrier leaves Persian Gulf after 100-day hold-up

15:15

IAA PortNews: Bukhta Sever Oil Terminal P1 scheduled for comissioning in Sept, 2026

15:14

Navigator Gas secures $205.8m for two Chinese newbuild gas carriers

15:11

Spot-rate surge could bring new non-alliance services to transpacific trade

15:08

Maersk launches US lithium battery trucking service as market nears $3bn

15:06

Jan De Nul wins 25-year deal to run Argentina’s main export waterway

15:04

Dan-Bunkering supplies LNG to Sallaum Lines car carrier in China

14:51

UK union urges government to keep shipbuilding work in Britain

14:09

50Hertz picks Siemens Energy and NSORe to build 2-GW German offshore power platform

13:42

New York-New Jersey’s April volumes fall 8.4%

13:18

AD Ports launches Aqaba digital venture to tighten Jordan port flows

12:53

CORE POWER studies nuclear reactor for floating power plants

12:21

Ship recycling split puts pressure on IMO to tighten global rules

11:11

NYK car carrier plugs into Belgium’s first RoRo shore power facility

10:51

South Korea puts $150bn shipbuilding fund under new state company

10:24

World Shipping Council says stranded ships must come first as Hormuz reopening deal takes shape

09:42

US lifts Iran blockade as tankers start moving through Hormuz

2026 June 18

18:00

Australian police charge three over 320-kg meth shipment hidden in charcoal containers

17:14

APSEZ rolls out Kaleris AI system across 15 container terminals

16:54

Venture Global signs five-year LNG deal with EnBW

16:14

US pays Invenergy $765m to walk away from four offshore wind leases

15:34

Ardmore doubles China tanker order as Wuhu options take fleet renewal drive to four ships

15:14

MOL lands JERA charter deal for two ammonia carriers

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news