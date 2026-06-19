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2026 June 19   12:21

shipping

Ship recycling split puts pressure on IMO to tighten global rules

European shipowners and the International Chamber of Shipping are pressing for a single global ship recycling standard after an independent study identified gaps between the EU Ship Recycling Regulation and the IMO’s Hong Kong Convention, according to the International Chamber of Shipping.  

The study, published on 18 June 2026, examines where the EU regime and the Hong Kong Convention diverge and assesses the change in global ship recycling standards since the convention entered into force on 26 June 2025.  

European Shipowners | ECSA and ICS commissioned the study to feed into the IMO’s experience-building process on the Hong Kong Convention, which is due to start in 2027.  

“The entry into force of the Hong Kong Convention on 26 June 2025, was a major milestone for the safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships worldwide. It has brought on significant and measurable change internationally and has already delivered more compliant facilities. Our study identifies concrete areas where we can build on the experience gained from the EU Ship Recycling Regulation to strengthen the Convention and raise global standards. The experience-building phase starting in 2027 is the right opportunity to discuss areas of improvement and ensure one ambitious international standard,” said Sotiris Raptis, secretary general of European Shipowners | ECSA.  

“In the meantime, we need to address current capacity challenges while promoting safe, environmentally sound ship recycling on a global scale. Facilitating the inclusion of non-OECD yards on the EU SRR list must be a priority for the EU,” he added.  

John Stawpert, principal director, marine, at ICS, said the study shows substantial overlap between the two regimes but also identifies “three critical gaps” for work during the IMO process next year.  Those gaps cover the authorisation of ship recycling facilities, downstream waste management and the Inventory of Hazardous Materials.

The study calls for clearer rules on how Hong Kong Convention parties authorise and inspect facilities, defined international standards for downstream waste handling, and an expanded hazardous materials inventory to match the broader list used under the EU regulation.  

The study also argues that the Hong Kong Convention’s wider global scope is a major strength and that closing the gaps would strengthen the convention, raise global standards and support consistent implementation worldwide.  

European Shipowners | ECSA is the association representing national shipowners’ associations in Europe.

The International Chamber of Shipping is a global trade association for national shipowner associations and shipping operators.

The International Maritime Organization is a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for international shipping regulation.

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