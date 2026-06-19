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2026 June 19   13:18

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AD Ports launches Aqaba digital venture to tighten Jordan port flows

AD Ports Group has started operations at Noatum Ports – Maqta Ayla Digital Solutions, a joint venture with Aqaba Development Corporation that will build digital systems for Aqaba’s port and logistics network, according to AD Ports Group.  

The launch gives the Abu Dhabi group a deeper operating role in Jordan, where it has already taken on the 30-year management and operation of Aqaba Multipurpose Port and is involved in cruise, tourism and customs infrastructure projects.  

The new company, run under AD Ports Group’s Noatum Ports arm, was created after an agreement with ADC to develop and operate a Port Community System for Aqaba. The platform is intended to link port users, the container terminal, authorities and other stakeholders through digital information exchange.  

The venture is also rolling out a truck management system at Aqaba’s ports through a unified digital window connecting relevant entities. AD Ports Group said the first phase of that system has been completed.  

Shadi Ramzi Al Majali, chief commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, said the launch was aimed at making Aqaba “a fully integrated digital logistics gateway on the Red Sea”. He said the system would use artificial intelligence and smart analytics to improve supply chain efficiency, reduce time and costs, and increase transparency and security across cargo and truck movements.  Al Majali said the truck system would help regulate traffic, reduce waiting times and improve cargo-handling efficiency.  

ADC chief executive Hussein Al Safadi said the launch marked a step in the development of Aqaba’s digital infrastructure and reflected the company’s partnerships with regional and international entities.  

Mohamed Al Tamimi, chief executive of Noatum Ports at AD Ports Group, said the group remained committed to using its technology and operating experience to support the digital transformation of Aqaba’s ports and logistics sector.  

AD Ports Group signed the 30-year concession for Aqaba Multipurpose Port in February 2026, after opening Aqaba Cruise Terminal in January 2023. In January 2025, it appointed MAG Group Holding to lead the first phase of Marsa Zayed, a 3.2m-square-metre beachfront tourism and business development in Aqaba. A month later, it agreed with the Jordan Customs Department to manage and operate the new Al Madouneh Customs Centre in Amman. 

AD Ports Group is an Abu Dhabi-based integrated trade, transport and logistics group with activities across ports, maritime services, logistics, economic cities and digital platforms.  

Aqaba Development Corporation is a Jordanian development company responsible for strategic investment and infrastructure projects in Aqaba.  

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