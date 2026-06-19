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2026 June 19   13:42

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New York-New Jersey’s April volumes fall 8.4%

New York-New Jersey’s April cargo volumes fell 8.4% year on year as a March surge gave way to slower container, rail and auto traffic, according to the Port of New York and New Jersey.  

The port handled 688,163 TEU, or 377,105 containers, in April 2026, compared with 751,194 TEU, or 413,896 containers, in April 2025. Through the first four months of 2026, total volume reached 2.87m TEU, or 1.57m containers, down 3% from the same period last year.  

The decline was led by weaker imports. Loaded imports fell 12% in April to 340,365 TEU, or 188,037 containers, from 386,727 TEU, or 214,054 containers, a year earlier. January-to-April loaded imports totalled 1.44m TEU, down 4.3% from 1.5m TEU in the same period of 2025.  

Loaded exports were nearly flat in April, slipping 0.4% to 121,258 TEU from 121,770 TEU a year earlier. For the first four months of the year, loaded exports rose 2.7% to 475,438 TEU from 462,777 TEU.  Empty exports also weakened, falling 6.7% in April to 225,182 TEU from 241,289 TEU.

For January to April, empty exports declined 3.8% to 944,750 TEU, while import empties increased 6.4%.  Rail traffic dropped 8.5% in April to 54,538 containers, although rail volume for the first four months was 2.4% higher year on year.  

Auto volumes fell 7% in April, with 28,013 vehicles moving through the port. January-to-April auto throughput was 8.2% lower than in the same period of 2025. 

The Port of New York and New Jersey is the main seaport complex serving the New York-New Jersey metropolitan area and is operated within the bi-state port system overseen by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, a public agency of the two states.

Topics:

Port of New York and New Jersey

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