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2026 June 19   14:09

offshore

50Hertz picks Siemens Energy and NSORe to build 2-GW German offshore power platform

German transmission system operator 50Hertz has awarded Siemens Energy and Neptun Smulders Offshore Renewables a contract to deliver a 2-GW offshore converter system for the North Sea Connector 2 project, according to 50Hertz.  

The award covers one offshore converter platform and one onshore converter station that will connect North Sea wind farms to Germany’s grid. The project includes the LanWin6 offshore grid connection and the DC32 high-voltage direct-current link under the NordOstLink programme.  

The offshore platform is scheduled to be installed about 200 km west of Sylt, while the onshore converter station will be built at a new substation near Schwerin, at Mühlenbeck. Commissioning is planned by the end of 2034.  

The consortium will handle turnkey delivery, including system design, procurement, construction, onshore and offshore installation and commissioning.

Siemens Energy will supply the electrical transmission technology, including transformers, switchgear and converters. NSORe will fabricate the offshore platform.  

Neptun Werft will build the topside in Rostock-Warnemünde, while Smulders will manufacture the jacket foundation at its yard in Vlissingen in the Netherlands.  

Siemens Energy said about 95% of its North Sea Connector 2 scope will be delivered from Germany, with transformers and converters from Nuremberg and SF₆-free gas-insulated switchgear from Berlin.

The company also received a long-term service contract covering maintenance, IT services and on-call support, and expects to book the order in its next fiscal year, starting on 1 October 2026.  

A second converter platform of the same scale remains under negotiation. If awarded, the combined volume for NSORe would be about €2.5bn ($2.86bn), largely tied to production and services in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

50Hertz Transmission is a German transmission system operator whose shareholders are Elia Group and KfW.

Siemens Energy is a German energy technology company active in power transmission, generation systems and related services.

Neptun Smulders Offshore Renewables is a joint venture between Neptun Werft and Smulders. Neptun Werft is a German shipyard in Rostock-Warnemünde and part of Meyer Werft Group.

Smulders is a Belgian steel construction company and part of Eiffage.

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