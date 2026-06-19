UK union urges government to keep shipbuilding work in Britain

Unite has demanded guarantees that UK shipbuilding and repair work will not be sent overseas after Cornwall-based maritime group Balaena bought APCL Group, the parent of Cammell Laird and A&P, according to Unite.

The union gave the deal a cautious welcome, but used the takeover to sharpen pressure on the government over where naval and commercial repair work is placed.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This merger demonstrates the absurdity of sending shipbuilding and repair work overseas when the best yards and skilled workers are here in the UK. The government must now stop needlessly risking jobs and endangering skills by failing to buy British.” “Unite will be working with Balaena and other UK shipyards to help secure and grow British shipbuilding and repair contracts that provide well-paid jobs and apprenticeships to local communities.”

The acquisition brings together APCL yards at Birkenhead, Tyneside and Falmouth with Balaena’s existing facilities in Gibraltar and Padstow.

The enlarged group will operate 12 dry docks and employ more than 2,000 people across the UK and the Mediterranean. It will also bring extensive current Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary work under one ownership structure.

Unite national officer Rhys McCarthy said the merger was positive for union members in UK yards because it provides job security. “The integration of Balaena’s facilities in Gibraltar and Padstow with APCL’s established infrastructure at Tyneside, Birkenhead and Falmouth will create one of the world’s most capable ship repair and shipbuilding groups with some of the best shipbuilders in the world,” he said.

Unite is a UK trade union representing workers across sectors including shipbuilding. Balaena is a Cornwall-based maritime group with facilities in Gibraltar and Padstow.

APCL Group is the parent company of Cammell Laird and A&P, whose yard infrastructure includes Birkenhead, Tyneside and Falmouth.