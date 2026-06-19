Dan-Bunkering supplies LNG to Sallaum Lines car carrier in China

Dan-Bunkering has completed a ship-to-ship LNG bunker delivery in China for Sallaum Lines’ newbuild pure car and truck carrier Ocean Express, involving about 1,400 metric tonnes of LNG, according to Dan-Bunkering.

The stem follows work that began around April 2025, when Dan-Bunkering started assessing LNG supply options in China with Sallaum Lines for the owner’s newbuilding programme. Ocean Express is one of six newbuildings in the series and is the fourth supply opportunity that Dan-Bunkering has supported for the programme so far.

Dan-Bunkering secured a ship-to-ship setup for the vessel, matching the PCTC’s operational requirements in a supply environment where LNG bunkering can require vessel-specific arrangements.

SIPG Energy supported the operation as supply partner, handling local coordination and operational support.

Dan-Bunkering is a Danish Bunker Company headquartered in Middelfart, with offices in Copenhagen, Shanghai, Singapore, Monaco, Houston, Beijing, Dubai, New York, Sydney and Cape Town.

Bunker Holding is the wider group behind Dan-Bunkering and has interests in shipowning and shipping activities.