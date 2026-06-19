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2026 June 19   15:34

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Grimaldi car carrier leaves Persian Gulf after 100-day hold-up

Grimaldi Group’s Italian-flag car carrier Grande Torino has cleared the Strait of Hormuz after more than 100 days in the Persian Gulf, ending a prolonged security hold-up after Iran’s foreign ministry authorised the ship to leave, according to Grimaldi Group.  

The Pure Car & Truck Carrier, carrying 21 crew members — three Italians and 18 Filipinos — transited the strait safely on 18 June and is now sailing in the Indian Ocean bound for China.  The vessel will be redeployed in the Naples-based group’s Far East-Europe service network.  

Grande Torino had been in the Persian Gulf at the end of February to discharge new vehicles shipped from the Far East when regional tensions escalated. Grimaldi said the ship was unable to leave the area for security reasons and remained at anchor between the coasts of the United Arab Emirates and Iran.  

The ship’s departure followed months of diplomatic contacts involving Grimaldi Group, Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, led by Antonio Tajani, and Iran’s ambassador to Italy, Mohammad Reza Sabouri. Emanuele Grimaldi also met Sabouri in Rome as part of the talks that led to the vessel’s release. 

Grimaldi Group is an Italian shipping group headquartered in Naples. The company operates roll-on/roll-off, car carrier, ferry and logistics services, including deepsea vehicle trades and maritime links connecting Europe, the Mediterranean, West Africa and Asia.

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