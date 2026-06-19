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2026 June 19   16:24

shipbuilding

Australia's Birdon lays keel for bigger Daintree River ferry

Birdon has laid the keel for a larger Daintree River ferry at its Port Macquarie shipyard, moving the replacement vessel from design into hull assembly ahead of a planned late-2027 entry into service, according to Birdon.  

The ceremony was held on Thursday 18 June 2026. Construction started in January 2026, with the new vessel due to replace the existing ferry as it nears the end of its service life.  

The four-lane, cable-drawn ferry will be about 49 metres long and 17 metres wide. It will carry up to 36 vehicles per crossing, compared with 27 vehicles on the current ferry, in a move intended to cut queues and waiting times during peak periods.  

Birdon is delivering the project under a full lifecycle model covering design, construction, operation and maintenance under a 20-year contract with Douglas Shire Council.  The company will take over operations of the existing Daintree Ferry service from 1 July 2026 while the newbuild continues.

The transition includes local maintenance arrangements and a dedicated local operations team, backed by Birdon’s record of delivering greater than 99% service availability across comparable ferry operations in remote and regional locations.  

Birdon is an Australian marine engineering, shipbuilding and maritime services business with operations including vessel construction, sustainment and ferry services.  

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