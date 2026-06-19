AD Ports opens weekly UAE-Iraq route for containers and Ro-Ro cargo

AD Ports Group has launched an integrated logistics service linking Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi with Umm Qasr Port in Iraq, opening a direct weekly route for container and Ro-Ro cargo, according to AD Ports Group.

The new service is designed to handle rising container and Ro-Ro volumes and deepen trade flows between Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, the UAE and wider GCC markets.

AD Ports said the link also strengthens regional connections with Türkiye and Europe. The company has put logistics capabilities in place at both Khalifa Port and Umm Qasr Port to support cargo storage, handling and movement. AD Ports said the set-up is intended to improve operational performance and build longer-term supply chain resilience across the region.

AD Ports Group is an Abu Dhabi-based public joint stock company with operations across ports, economic cities and free zones, maritime, logistics and digital trade services.

Khalifa Port is a deepwater commercial port in Abu Dhabi.

Umm Qasr Port is Iraq’s main Gulf port complex and a key maritime gateway for the country’s cargo flows.