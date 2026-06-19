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2026 June 19   15:06

offshore

Jan De Nul wins 25-year deal to run Argentina’s main export waterway

Jan De Nul has secured a 25-year concession to deepen, modernise and maintain Argentina’s main export waterway, with the contract giving the Belgian dredging group the right to collect tolls from vessels using the route, according to Jan De Nul.

The concession covers the 1,400-km Paraná River, part of the Hidrovía Paraguay–Paraná inland waterway system linking the Paraguay and Paraná rivers. The route is one of South America’s key bulk export corridors, moving cargo from inland regions of Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay and Argentina to ports on the Atlantic Ocean. It carries 75% to 80% of Argentina’s agricultural exports, particularly soybeans, corn and wheat.

Jan De Nul has maintained the Paraná River since 1995. Under the new concession, the company will deepen the navigation channel during the first years of the contract, allowing larger vessels to reach inland ports. The work is aimed at improving logistics efficiency, reducing transport costs and supporting export growth.

The agreement also includes a wider upgrade of navigation and monitoring infrastructure. Jan De Nul will replace and maintain 1,150 navigation buoys and update the existing system used to monitor water level, volume and speed.

Maintenance work is scheduled to start in August 2026. Key development phases, including channel deepening, are expected to be completed by 2031.

Jan De Nul is a Belgian maritime and civil engineering group active in dredging, offshore energy, environmental works and civil infrastructure. Its operations include port development, waterway maintenance, land reclamation, coastal protection and offshore construction projects.

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