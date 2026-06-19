Maersk launches US lithium battery trucking service as market nears $3bn

A.P. Moller - Maersk has launched a dedicated North American trucking service for Class 9 lithium-ion batteries, targeting a US transport market estimated at $2.4bn to $3bn, according to A.P. Moller - Maersk.

The new Maersk Ground Freight capability is designed for automotive, electric vehicle and advanced manufacturing customers that need compliant over-the-road battery transport across the US, Canada and Mexico. Maersk said the service extends its dangerous goods expertise from ocean and air freight into road transport, giving the group a larger role in a supply chain increasingly shaped by battery production and vehicle electrification.

The programme accepts only new batteries. Damaged, defective, recalled, returned or waste units are excluded. Outbound shipments must keep a state of charge of 10% to 60%. Every shipment must also include a Safety Data Sheet, Dangerous Goods Declaration, UN 38.3 Test Summary, state-of-charge declaration and watt-hour rating.

Maersk said the network will use hazmat-trained drivers, while DOT placarding and a CDL hazmat endorsement are not required under US Department of Transportation regulations.

“The energy transition isn’t just about what powers a vehicle — it’s about the entire supply chain behind it. Moving lithium batteries safely and at scale requires purpose-built logistics infrastructure, and that’s exactly what we’ve created,” said Bob Livingston, US head of Maersk Ground Freight Operations.

The US lithium-ion battery transportation spend estimate is based on Dataintelo’s 2026 analysis of the global lithium-ion battery logistics market and North America’s 27.3% regional share.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is a Danish integrated logistics company with operations in more than 130 countries and around 100,000 employees.