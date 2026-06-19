  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Maersk launches US lithium battery trucking service as market nears $3bn

2026 June 19   15:08

Maersk

Maersk launches US lithium battery trucking service as market nears $3bn

A.P. Moller - Maersk has launched a dedicated North American trucking service for Class 9 lithium-ion batteries, targeting a US transport market estimated at $2.4bn to $3bn, according to A.P. Moller - Maersk.  

The new Maersk Ground Freight capability is designed for automotive, electric vehicle and advanced manufacturing customers that need compliant over-the-road battery transport across the US, Canada and Mexico.  Maersk said the service extends its dangerous goods expertise from ocean and air freight into road transport, giving the group a larger role in a supply chain increasingly shaped by battery production and vehicle electrification.  

The programme accepts only new batteries. Damaged, defective, recalled, returned or waste units are excluded.  Outbound shipments must keep a state of charge of 10% to 60%. Every shipment must also include a Safety Data Sheet, Dangerous Goods Declaration, UN 38.3 Test Summary, state-of-charge declaration and watt-hour rating.  

Maersk said the network will use hazmat-trained drivers, while DOT placarding and a CDL hazmat endorsement are not required under US Department of Transportation regulations.  

“The energy transition isn’t just about what powers a vehicle — it’s about the entire supply chain behind it. Moving lithium batteries safely and at scale requires purpose-built logistics infrastructure, and that’s exactly what we’ve created,” said Bob Livingston, US head of Maersk Ground Freight Operations.  

The US lithium-ion battery transportation spend estimate is based on Dataintelo’s 2026 analysis of the global lithium-ion battery logistics market and North America’s 27.3% regional share. 

A.P. Moller - Maersk is a Danish integrated logistics company with operations in more than 130 countries and around 100,000 employees.

Topics:

Maersk

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

BNSF wins approval for $4bn California rail hub serving LA and Long Beach

17:15

U.S. imports from Hormuz-linked ports down 93.2% year on year in May 2026

16:35

AD Ports opens weekly UAE-Iraq route for containers and Ro-Ro cargo

16:24

Australia's Birdon lays keel for bigger Daintree River ferry

15:42

Candela launches 12-passenger electric foiler for luxury sea transfers

15:40

Equinor lines up Troll B for 240m-barrel North Sea project

15:36

Lloyd’s Register confirms Daphne system for direct ship emissions reporting

15:34

Grimaldi car carrier leaves Persian Gulf after 100-day hold-up

15:15

IAA PortNews: Bukhta Sever Oil Terminal P1 scheduled for comissioning in Sept, 2026

15:14

Navigator Gas secures $205.8m for two Chinese newbuild gas carriers

15:11

Spot-rate surge could bring new non-alliance services to transpacific trade

15:06

Jan De Nul wins 25-year deal to run Argentina’s main export waterway

15:04

Dan-Bunkering supplies LNG to Sallaum Lines car carrier in China

14:51

UK union urges government to keep shipbuilding work in Britain

14:09

50Hertz picks Siemens Energy and NSORe to build 2-GW German offshore power platform

13:42

New York-New Jersey’s April volumes fall 8.4%

13:18

AD Ports launches Aqaba digital venture to tighten Jordan port flows

12:53

CORE POWER studies nuclear reactor for floating power plants

12:21

Ship recycling split puts pressure on IMO to tighten global rules

11:41

US opens door to allied yards for Navy support ships

11:11

NYK car carrier plugs into Belgium’s first RoRo shore power facility

10:51

South Korea puts $150bn shipbuilding fund under new state company

10:24

World Shipping Council says stranded ships must come first as Hormuz reopening deal takes shape

09:42

US lifts Iran blockade as tankers start moving through Hormuz

2026 June 18

18:00

Australian police charge three over 320-kg meth shipment hidden in charcoal containers

17:14

APSEZ rolls out Kaleris AI system across 15 container terminals

16:54

Venture Global signs five-year LNG deal with EnBW

16:14

US pays Invenergy $765m to walk away from four offshore wind leases

15:34

Ardmore doubles China tanker order as Wuhu options take fleet renewal drive to four ships

15:14

MOL lands JERA charter deal for two ammonia carriers

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news