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2026 June 19   15:11

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Spot-rate surge could bring new non-alliance services to transpacific trade

Rising Asia-North America west coast spot rates are setting up the transpacific trade for a fresh round of container services outside the main liner alliances, according to Sea-Intelligence.  

The Copenhagen-based analyst said the latest rate increases support a long-held industry view: high spot markets attract smaller and niche carriers into the Asia-NAWC trade, while weaker rates tend to push them back out.  

Sea-Intelligence tested that link by comparing spot-rate changes with the share of container vessel capacity offered by non-alliance liner services. Because launching a new service takes time, it measured lead times from zero to 26 weeks.  

Using a four-week rolling average, the analysis found an 83% correlation between spot-rate movements and non-alliance capacity share with a 15-week lag.  Sea-Intelligence’s model, based only on spot rates, has tracked the real market closely. But actual non-alliance capacity has recently stayed about 5% below the modelled level since the new alliance structures were launched in early 2025.  

The model points to a large increase approaching September 2026. If rates remain elevated and the relationship holds, Sea-Intelligence expects new Asia-NAWC services to be announced either by non-alliance carriers or by alliance carriers operating outside their alliance networks. 

Sea-Intelligence is a Copenhagen-based provider of container shipping analysis, data and advisory services, with a focus on liner network economics, capacity deployment, schedule reliability and freight-market dynamics.

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