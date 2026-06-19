  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Navigator Gas secures $205.8m for two Chinese newbuild gas carriers

2026 June 19   15:14

shipbuilding

Navigator Gas secures $205.8m for two Chinese newbuild gas carriers

Navigator Holdings Ltd has lined up $205.8m in long-term sale-and-leaseback financing for two gas carrier newbuildings under construction in China, completing funding for four of its six vessels on order, according to Navigator Holdings Ltd.  

The vessels are being built by Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co Ltd and China Shipbuilding Trading Co Ltd under shipbuilding contracts signed in 2024, with delivery expected in 2027.  

Navigator Gas L.L.C. has also signed a secured pre-delivery term loan of up to $164.64m with BNP Paribas, acting through its Tokyo branch.

The bridge facility will finance up to 80% of the borrower’s pre-delivery instalments to the shipyard.  On delivery, the loan is due to be refinanced into the $205.8m long-term arrangement under a Japanese Operating Lease with Call Option structure, or JOLCO, covering the full purchase price of the vessels.  

The ships will be sold to special-purpose companies and immediately bareboat chartered back to Navigator subsidiaries Navigator Polaris L.L.C. and Navigator Proxima L.L.C.  

Navigator will retain commercial and technical control of the vessels, including crewing, maintenance, insurance and management. The company will also hold purchase options under the bareboat charters, with the final option falling eight and a half years after delivery of each vessel.  

Navigator Holdings Ltd is a Marshall Islands-incorporated liquefied gas shipping company with principal executive offices in London. Its business includes the seaborne transport of petrochemical gases, LPG and ammonia, and it holds a 50% interest through a joint venture in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point on the Houston Ship Channel.  

Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co Ltd is a Chinese shipbuilding company within the China State Shipbuilding Corporation group.

China Shipbuilding Trading Co Ltd is a Chinese ship export and trading company involved in international shipbuilding contracts.  

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

BNSF wins approval for $4bn California rail hub serving LA and Long Beach

17:15

U.S. imports from Hormuz-linked ports down 93.2% year on year in May 2026

16:35

AD Ports opens weekly UAE-Iraq route for containers and Ro-Ro cargo

16:24

Australia's Birdon lays keel for bigger Daintree River ferry

15:42

Candela launches 12-passenger electric foiler for luxury sea transfers

15:40

Equinor lines up Troll B for 240m-barrel North Sea project

15:36

Lloyd’s Register confirms Daphne system for direct ship emissions reporting

15:34

Grimaldi car carrier leaves Persian Gulf after 100-day hold-up

15:15

IAA PortNews: Bukhta Sever Oil Terminal P1 scheduled for comissioning in Sept, 2026

15:11

Spot-rate surge could bring new non-alliance services to transpacific trade

15:08

Maersk launches US lithium battery trucking service as market nears $3bn

15:06

Jan De Nul wins 25-year deal to run Argentina’s main export waterway

15:04

Dan-Bunkering supplies LNG to Sallaum Lines car carrier in China

14:51

UK union urges government to keep shipbuilding work in Britain

14:09

50Hertz picks Siemens Energy and NSORe to build 2-GW German offshore power platform

13:42

New York-New Jersey’s April volumes fall 8.4%

13:18

AD Ports launches Aqaba digital venture to tighten Jordan port flows

12:53

CORE POWER studies nuclear reactor for floating power plants

12:21

Ship recycling split puts pressure on IMO to tighten global rules

11:41

US opens door to allied yards for Navy support ships

11:11

NYK car carrier plugs into Belgium’s first RoRo shore power facility

10:51

South Korea puts $150bn shipbuilding fund under new state company

10:24

World Shipping Council says stranded ships must come first as Hormuz reopening deal takes shape

09:42

US lifts Iran blockade as tankers start moving through Hormuz

2026 June 18

18:00

Australian police charge three over 320-kg meth shipment hidden in charcoal containers

17:14

APSEZ rolls out Kaleris AI system across 15 container terminals

16:54

Venture Global signs five-year LNG deal with EnBW

16:14

US pays Invenergy $765m to walk away from four offshore wind leases

15:34

Ardmore doubles China tanker order as Wuhu options take fleet renewal drive to four ships

15:14

MOL lands JERA charter deal for two ammonia carriers

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news