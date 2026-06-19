Navigator Gas secures $205.8m for two Chinese newbuild gas carriers

Navigator Holdings Ltd has lined up $205.8m in long-term sale-and-leaseback financing for two gas carrier newbuildings under construction in China, completing funding for four of its six vessels on order, according to Navigator Holdings Ltd.

The vessels are being built by Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co Ltd and China Shipbuilding Trading Co Ltd under shipbuilding contracts signed in 2024, with delivery expected in 2027.

Navigator Gas L.L.C. has also signed a secured pre-delivery term loan of up to $164.64m with BNP Paribas, acting through its Tokyo branch.

The bridge facility will finance up to 80% of the borrower’s pre-delivery instalments to the shipyard. On delivery, the loan is due to be refinanced into the $205.8m long-term arrangement under a Japanese Operating Lease with Call Option structure, or JOLCO, covering the full purchase price of the vessels.

The ships will be sold to special-purpose companies and immediately bareboat chartered back to Navigator subsidiaries Navigator Polaris L.L.C. and Navigator Proxima L.L.C.

Navigator will retain commercial and technical control of the vessels, including crewing, maintenance, insurance and management. The company will also hold purchase options under the bareboat charters, with the final option falling eight and a half years after delivery of each vessel.

Navigator Holdings Ltd is a Marshall Islands-incorporated liquefied gas shipping company with principal executive offices in London. Its business includes the seaborne transport of petrochemical gases, LPG and ammonia, and it holds a 50% interest through a joint venture in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point on the Houston Ship Channel.

Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co Ltd is a Chinese shipbuilding company within the China State Shipbuilding Corporation group.

China Shipbuilding Trading Co Ltd is a Chinese ship export and trading company involved in international shipbuilding contracts.