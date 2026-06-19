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2026 June 19   15:15

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IAA PortNews: Bukhta Sever Oil Terminal P1 scheduled for comissioning in Sept, 2026

Pipelaying connection work is nearing completion

Photo credit: Rostekhnadzor's website

The commissioning of the first phase of the Bukhta Sever Oil Terminal as part of Vostok Oil project is scheduled for September 2026, Rosneft official said.

Igor Sechin, Rosneft CEO announced this at the annual shareholders' meeting held at Bolshoy Kamen based Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex. He also told about the completion of burial of two 5.7-km-long pipelines at the Yenisei River crossing, laid at a depth of nearly 50 meters, eight meters below the riverbed.

In addition to the oil terminal, construction is currently ongoing on oil pumping stations, a receiving and delivery point, and a tank farm.

The Port Bukhta Sever Oil Terminal is being built in the western Taimyr Peninsula, south of the village of Dikson. The pipeline will transport crude oil from Vostok Oil fields. The fields development is the largest investment project in the global oil and gas industry, with a resource base of 6.5 billion tonnes of premium low-sulfur crude to be shipped via the Northern Sea Route (NSR).

The Bukhta Sever will become Russia's largest oil loading terminal with a receiving and storage facility. Rosneft plans to complete 102 tanks by 2030. Upon commissioning of the P1, the marine terminal will be able to handle 30 million tonnes annually. The facility will gradually increase its throughput to 100 million tonnes by 2030.

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