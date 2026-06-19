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2026 June 19   17:15

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U.S. imports from Hormuz-linked ports down 93.2% year on year in May 2026

U.S. seaborne imports from ports exposed to the Strait of Hormuz plunged 93.2% year on year in May 2026, falling from 1.5m metric tonnes to 100,591 tonnes after the waterway was closed on 28 February, according to Descartes Global Shipping Report.

 The data marks a sharp break from normal volatility in U.S.-bound flows from Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Descartes measured the trade by Country of Departure, not Country of Origin, meaning the figures include cargo that left ports in those countries even if the goods were produced elsewhere.  

The May collapse followed smaller year-on-year declines of 33.0% in March and 34.7% in April. Before that, from May 2025 through February 2026, monthly swings ranged from a 27.7% fall to a 26.2% increase.  

Energy cargoes carried the biggest hit. Imports of mineral fuels, mineral oils and related products under HS27 from Hormuz-affected ports fell 92.8%, from 1.1m tonnes in May 2025 to 80,878 tonnes in May 2026.

Total U.S. HS27 imports dropped 15.2%, from 19.3m tonnes to 16.4m tonnes.  

Refined petroleum products showed an even steeper fall. HS2710 imports from the affected ports dropped 98.4%, from 647,376 tonnes to 10,174 tonnes, while total U.S. imports in the category declined 22.2%, from 7.6m tonnes to 5.9m tonnes.  

Crude petroleum imports under HS2709 from the same ports fell 96.9%, from 455,804 tonnes to 13,947 tonnes.

Total U.S. crude imports fell by a milder 11.7%, from 11.0m tonnes to 9.8m tonnes, indicating that alternative sourcing or existing supply arrangements absorbed part of the shock.  

Fertilizer flows were hit hardest in percentage terms. HS31 imports from Hormuz-affected ports fell from 93,550 tonnes to zero recorded volume, while total U.S. fertilizer imports dropped 44.2%, from 991,322 tonnes to 552,767 tonnes.  

Aluminum proved more resilient. HS76 imports from affected ports fell 86.1%, from 49,630 tonnes to 6,896 tonnes, but total U.S. aluminum imports rose 20.5%, from 377,716 tonnes to 455,166 tonnes, supported by stronger volumes from countries including China and Malaysia.  

Descartes said the May data should be viewed as a snapshot before any possible recovery, with future monthly figures needed to show whether commercial flows rebound after the initial reopening agreement announced in June. 

Descartes is a provider of software, data and network services for logistics-intensive businesses, including trade compliance, routing, transportation management, customs processes and supply chain visibility.

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