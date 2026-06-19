BNSF wins approval for $4bn California rail hub serving LA and Long Beach

BNSF Railway has cleared a key local hurdle for a $4bn inland rail gateway in California aimed at pulling more containers off trucks and moving Los Angeles-Long Beach cargo deeper inland by train, according to BNSF Railway.

Barstow City Council has approved the Barstow International Gateway, a planned 4,500-acre integrated rail facility on the west side of Barstow that will include a rail yard, intermodal terminal and transload warehouses.

The project is designed to move containers arriving at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach directly from ships to trains through the Alameda Corridor and onto BNSF’s mainline to Barstow.

At the inland site, cargo will be transferred from international containers to domestic containers using zero-emission cargo-handling equipment before trains are built for eastbound movements across BNSF’s network.

BNSF said westbound freight will also be consolidated at the facility, improving the efficiency of trains returning to the ports and other California terminals.

BNSF said the shift from trucking to rail is projected to eliminate about 205m truck miles travelled in 2028, 269m in 2033 and 312m in 2048.

The project is expected to generate about 62,000 construction-related jobs and 15,000 long-term operational jobs, including direct, indirect and induced employment in San Bernardino County. Over its first 20 years of operation, BNSF projects the development will create about 5,400 new direct jobs, $938m in total earnings and $2.9bn in total economic output in Barstow.

The project also includes channel upgrades to reduce flooding, replacement of the Hinkley Road bridge over the Mojave River and road improvements for traffic flow, safety and emergency access.

BNSF said the project was recently certified under California’s SB 149 process for critical infrastructure projects and was highlighted in the 2024 State Rail Plan as the first facility of its kind developed by a Class I railroad.

BNSF Railway is a US Class I freight railroad operating a freight network across the western two-thirds of the United States.

The Port of Los Angeles is a department of the City of Los Angeles and one of the two ports in the San Pedro Bay port complex.

The Port of Long Beach is a municipal port authority operated by the City of Long Beach and forms the other part of the San Pedro Bay gateway.