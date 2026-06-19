Lloyd’s Register confirms Daphne system for direct ship emissions reporting

Daphne Technology has gained a Lloyd’s Register Factual Statement confirming that its PureMetrics™ continuous emissions monitoring system is suitable for direct monitoring of selected greenhouse gas emissions from marine diesel engines onboard ships, according to a joint Lloyd’s Register and Daphne Technology press release.

The June 18, 2026 statement gives shipowners and operators a technical basis for using PureMetrics™ in ship-specific monitoring plans and certification processes. Lloyd’s Register said the assessment was a generic design appraisal rather than a vessel-specific validation, meaning it covered the system design and methodology independently of a single ship installation.

The appraisal followed a review of documentation and onboard demonstration tests. It covered CO₂ and methane, as well as CO, NO, NO₂ and SO₂. PureMetrics™ is designed for marine diesel and dual-fuel engines, with the methane scope aimed at LNG-fuelled vessels where methane slip is a compliance and cost issue.

The review included the gas analyser, water content measurement device, sample gas conditioning system, exhaust gas flowmeter, temperature and pressure transmitters, IoT panel and PureMetrics™ Hub dashboard. Daphne’s emissions calculation methodology, based on UN TOOL08, was separately appraised and accepted as a basis for calculations.

The assessment took into account IMO Resolution MEPC.395(82), EU MRV Regulation 2015/757 Annex I Method D, the NOx Technical Code 2008 and UN TOOL08. Lloyd’s Register also pointed to IMO Resolution MEPC.416(84), adopted at MEPC 84 in May 2026, as the route for developing the PureMetrics™ Technical Manual into a ship-specific CEMS File for certification, subject to survey and approval by the relevant flag administration.

Max Wu, Lead Specialist on Engine and Emissions Certification Service at LR, said the appraisal began before dedicated statutory guidelines were available, while LR was also contributing to the IMO correspondence group that developed the new CEMS guidelines.

“The timely adoption of these guidelines gives stakeholders clearer direction on CEMS approval and supports CEMS as a practical method for monitoring and quantifying greenhouse gas emissions from marine engines,” Wu said.

Ivan Raleff, Managing Director of Daphne Technology SA, Switzerland, said the LR statement was “another step in the independent validation of PureMetrics™ as a credible basis for direct emissions reporting”. “Just weeks after the DNV Statement of Compliance, the appraisal from Lloyd’s Register broadens the regulatory foundation for PureMetrics™ and confirms that the system’s design and methodology meet applicable requirements across a wider scope of greenhouse gases,” Raleff said.

The LR statement confirmed PureMetrics™ suitability for direct CO₂ measurement under EU MRV Method D on a specific reference vessel. Daphne said the LR statement, together with a DNV Statement of Compliance received in April 2026, expands the technical foundation for operators looking to use direct emissions measurement as a reporting basis.

Methane has been included in EU MRV reporting since 2024, while its inclusion rate under the EU Emissions Trading System increases to 100% in 2026.

Daphne Technology SA is a Switzerland-based technology company headquartered in Lausanne. It develops emissions monitoring and methane abatement systems for gas-powered engines used on land and at sea.

Lloyd’s Register is a global professional services group and marine classification society providing classification, compliance, advisory and digital services to the marine and offshore sectors. It is wholly owned by Lloyd’s Register Foundation.

DNV is an independent assurance and risk management organisation providing classification, technical assurance and advisory services for maritime and energy markets.