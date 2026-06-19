Equinor lines up Troll B for 240m-barrel North Sea project

Equinor and its partners have selected Troll B as the hub for Ringvei Vest, a 240m-barrel subsea development in the Norwegian North Sea, according to Equinor.

The concept brings together seven discoveries — Grosbeak, Swisher, Mulder, Kveikje, Toppand, Røver Sør and Røver Nord — and the Grønngylt prospect in a common development across eight licences with seven owners.

The project is planned around 13 wells drilled through six subsea templates. The well stream will be separated on the seabed before being sent to Troll B, which will also provide power and control for the subsea facilities.

Oil from Ringvei Vest will be transported from Troll B to Mongstad, while gas will be sent to Kollsnes. The plan also includes a new compressor on Troll B to increase processing capacity. Equinor said the platform is partly powered from shore, allowing Ringvei Vest oil and gas to be produced with low emissions.

“We estimate that Ringvei Vest will contribute 240 million barrels of oil equivalent. A solid effort has been put in over a long period, and I am confident that together with partners and authorities, we have arrived at the best development solution, which also ensures optimal resource utilisation,” said Kjetil Hove, executive vice president for exploration and production Norway at Equinor.

Hove said smaller discoveries, rising costs and a maturing Norwegian Continental Shelf made it important to develop marginal resources near existing infrastructure and cooperate across licences.

Equinor aims to raise its equity production from the Norwegian Continental Shelf to 1.3m barrels per day in 2035.

Equinor is operator in all the Ringvei Vest licences. Partners include INPEX Idemitsu Norge, Wellesley Petroleum, Vår Energi, Aker BP, Petoro and DNO Norge. The stated licence interests are subject to transactions between Equinor and Aker BP pending government approval. Equinor said it was too early to comment on investment size. A decision on continuation, known as DG2, is planned for the end of 2026, while the final investment decision, submission of the plan for development and operation, and production start-up date have not yet been set.