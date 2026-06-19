Candela launches 12-passenger electric foiler for luxury sea transfers

Candela has launched the P-12 Voyager, a 12-passenger electric hydrofoiling vessel aimed at luxury transfers, hospitality services and premium commuter routes, according to Candela. The vessel is the flagship model of the Swedish builder’s P-12 platform and is designed for routes where ride quality is as important as journey time, including airport-to-resort links.

The P-12 Voyager uses computer-controlled hydrofoils to lift the hull above the water rather than run through waves. Its flight controller adjusts the foils 100 times per second to reduce motion and vibration.

“For decades, luxury at sea has primarily been about interior design and onboard amenities,” said Gabriele De Mattia, senior product manager at Candela. “With the P-12 Voyager, we've engineered luxury into the ride itself. The technology eliminates the discomforts traditionally associated with high-speed water transport.”

The vessel operates at 25 knots while foiling and has cabin noise levels of 63 dB. It has a climate-controlled cabin with panoramic windows, lounge-style seating, a refreshment station, luggage compartments and a restroom.

Candela said the hydrofoil system cuts energy consumption by up to 80% compared with conventional vessels, giving the P-12 Voyager a battery-powered range of up to 40 nautical miles. The vessel can recharge from 20% to 80% in as little as one hour using a standard dual 150 kW CCS charging system. It can also dock at both low jetties and high quays, which is intended to limit the need for specialised shoreside infrastructure.

The P-12 Voyager joins the P-12 Shuttle, built for public transport service for up to 30 passengers and already operating in Stockholm, and the P-12 Business, designed for premium hospitality transfers for up to 20 passengers.

The P-12 Voyager is engineered in Sweden and is in serial production at Candela’s Stockholm factory, with customer deliveries due to start later in 2026.

Candela Technology AB is a Swedish limited company founded in 2014 by Gustav Hasselskog. The company develops electric hydrofoiling vessels and key systems including the C-POD motor, flight-control technology and carbon-fibre hulls. It employs more than 200 engineers, technicians and production staff.