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2026 June 20   09:51

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Number of 8,000-TEU ships in Mediterranean intra-Europe trade nearly doubles

Container lines are pushing larger ships deeper into intra-Europe services, with the number of vessels above 8,000 TEU trading in the Mediterranean almost doubling in a year, according to Alphaliner.  

The liner shipping analyst said the total has risen to 16 ships from nine, a 78% increase in a market where the average vessel size is 1,870 TEU.  

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is driving the move. The Geneva-based carrier now operates nine of the 16 ships above 8,000 TEU in the Mediterranean, compared with six of nine a year earlier.  Its additions include the 9,411-TEU MSC Giselle, the 9,408-TEU MSC Elma, the 9,403-TEU sisterships MSC Lagos X and MSC Nairobi X, and the 9,288-TEU MSC Brittany.  

COSCO Shipping Lines has doubled its presence in the category to two vessels, while Hapag-Lloyd AG continues to operate one ship above 8,000 TEU in the trade, the 8,750-TEU Sofia Express.  

The bigger ships are concentrated on longer European routes rather than shorter regional loops. Alphaliner said 14 of the 16 vessels above 8,000 TEU are deployed on North Europe-Mediterranean services, where the sailing distance makes larger tonnage more practical than in intra-regional traffic.  

The shift shows how carriers are using larger ships to reshape regional European networks and extract more scale from longer Mediterranean-linked services. 

Alphaliner is a liner shipping intelligence service within AXSMarine, focused on container fleet data, service developments, orderbook analysis and carrier capacity information.

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