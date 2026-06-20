DP World adds two of Europe’s largest quay cranes to lift Southampton boxship capacity

DP World has received two of Europe’s largest quay cranes at Southampton in a £60m ($79.3m) capacity drive aimed at preparing one of the UK’s biggest container terminals for larger ships and higher trade volumes, according to DP World.

The fully assembled cranes arrived by sea on 19 June and are due to be discharged directly onto the Southampton container terminal quayside early next week.

Each crane weighs more than 2,000 tonnes and stands nearly 150 metres high, more than 50 metres taller than Big Ben. They are the first of two pairs scheduled to arrive at Southampton in 2026. A second pair is due later this year, taking the number of cranes serving the port to sixteen.

The cranes are capable of handling the largest container ships currently in operation, including 24,000-TEU vessels, as well as larger ships not yet built. They can carry out consecutive tandem lifts of two 40ft containers at once, with DP World expecting the investment to increase efficiency, raise productivity, improve reliability for customers and support faster vessel turnaround times.

Southampton is the UK’s third-largest container port and has links with Asia, the Middle East and the Americas. The terminal handled more than 2m TEU in 2025, contributing to DP World’s UK container total of more than 5m TEU in a national market handling over 9m TEU.