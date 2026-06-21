Bangladesh turns to ports and shipyards for plan to cut shipping emissions

Bangladesh has moved to put its ports, shipyards and domestic vessel operators at the heart of a National Action Plan for green shipping after a four-day consultation mission across key maritime centres, according to IMO’s GreenVoyage2050 Programme.

The mission was led by the Department of Shipping under the Ministry of Shipping, with support from GreenVoyage2050. It brought government authorities, ports, shipyards, vessel operators, training institutions and other maritime stakeholders into talks in Chattogram, Dhaka, Mongla and Narayanganj.

The work is aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions from shipping while keeping Bangladesh’s maritime economy growing. The country has one of the world’s largest inland water transport networks, a growing shipbuilding industry, a globally significant ship recycling sector and millions of people who rely on waterways for trade and mobility.

Participants examined how emissions from domestic shipping could be reduced, as well as the policy, technical and financial obstacles that may slow implementation. The discussions covered port operations, fleet modernisation, shipbuilding, ship recycling, workforce skills, institutional coordination and investment needs.

Visits to major ports and shipyards were used to review current operations and identify measures to improve energy efficiency, support cleaner technologies and strengthen the long-term competitiveness of Bangladesh’s maritime industries.

The findings will shape the next phase of the plan, including priority actions, implementation arrangements and areas where additional support may be needed to accelerate the shift to greener shipping.