  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bangladesh turns to ports and shipyards for plan to cut shipping emissions

2026 June 21   04:15

shipping

Bangladesh turns to ports and shipyards for plan to cut shipping emissions

Bangladesh has moved to put its ports, shipyards and domestic vessel operators at the heart of a National Action Plan for green shipping after a four-day consultation mission across key maritime centres, according to IMO’s GreenVoyage2050 Programme.  

The mission was led by the Department of Shipping under the Ministry of Shipping, with support from GreenVoyage2050. It brought government authorities, ports, shipyards, vessel operators, training institutions and other maritime stakeholders into talks in Chattogram, Dhaka, Mongla and Narayanganj.  

The work is aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions from shipping while keeping Bangladesh’s maritime economy growing. The country has one of the world’s largest inland water transport networks, a growing shipbuilding industry, a globally significant ship recycling sector and millions of people who rely on waterways for trade and mobility.  

Participants examined how emissions from domestic shipping could be reduced, as well as the policy, technical and financial obstacles that may slow implementation. The discussions covered port operations, fleet modernisation, shipbuilding, ship recycling, workforce skills, institutional coordination and investment needs.  

Visits to major ports and shipyards were used to review current operations and identify measures to improve energy efficiency, support cleaner technologies and strengthen the long-term competitiveness of Bangladesh’s maritime industries. 

The findings will shape the next phase of the plan, including priority actions, implementation arrangements and areas where additional support may be needed to accelerate the shift to greener shipping.

Topics:

ports

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

10:34

Lithuania’s Klaipėda port puts the waste collection tanker Rasa into service

00:31

Gulf of Aden ships hit by RPG fire and failed boarding as piracy risk rises

2026 June 20

10:33

Grounded Japanese ro-ro ship disrupts RKK Line sailings

10:18

Iran forces ships to seek permits and insurance for Hormuz transits

10:12

DP World adds two of Europe’s largest quay cranes to lift Southampton boxship capacity

09:51

Number of 8,000-TEU ships in Mediterranean intra-Europe trade nearly doubles

2026 June 19

18:05

BNSF wins approval for $4bn California rail hub serving LA and Long Beach

17:15

U.S. imports from Hormuz-linked ports down 93.2% year on year in May 2026

16:35

AD Ports opens weekly UAE-Iraq route for containers and Ro-Ro cargo

16:24

Australia's Birdon lays keel for bigger Daintree River ferry

15:42

Candela launches 12-passenger electric foiler for luxury sea transfers

15:40

Equinor lines up Troll B for 240m-barrel North Sea project

15:36

Lloyd’s Register confirms Daphne system for direct ship emissions reporting

15:34

Grimaldi car carrier leaves Persian Gulf after 100-day hold-up

15:15

IAA PortNews: Bukhta Sever Oil Terminal P1 scheduled for comissioning in Sept, 2026

15:14

Navigator Gas secures $205.8m for two Chinese newbuild gas carriers

15:11

Spot-rate surge could bring new non-alliance services to transpacific trade

15:08

Maersk launches US lithium battery trucking service as market nears $3bn

15:06

Jan De Nul wins 25-year deal to run Argentina’s main export waterway

15:04

Dan-Bunkering supplies LNG to Sallaum Lines car carrier in China

14:51

UK union urges government to keep shipbuilding work in Britain

14:09

50Hertz picks Siemens Energy and NSORe to build 2-GW German offshore power platform

13:42

New York-New Jersey’s April volumes fall 8.4%

13:18

AD Ports launches Aqaba digital venture to tighten Jordan port flows

12:53

CORE POWER studies nuclear reactor for floating power plants

12:21

Ship recycling split puts pressure on IMO to tighten global rules

11:41

US opens door to allied yards for Navy support ships

11:11

NYK car carrier plugs into Belgium’s first RoRo shore power facility

10:51

South Korea puts $150bn shipbuilding fund under new state company

10:24

World Shipping Council says stranded ships must come first as Hormuz reopening deal takes shape

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news