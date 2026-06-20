Iran forces ships to seek permits and insurance for Hormuz transits

Iran has imposed a permit-and-insurance regime on commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, adding a new layer of state control over one of global energy shipping’s most important chokepoints, according to the Persian Gulf Strait Authority.

“No vessel is permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without a valid passage permit issued by the PGSA,” the authority’s terms state.

The rules require owners and masters to secure approval before any passage. Applications can be approved, classified as incomplete or prohibited, with a standard review and response time of 48 hours. Each permit covers a single passage and is valid for a maximum of five calendar days from issuance. Applications and follow-ups must be submitted through PGSA channels, while masters and owners remain responsible for monitoring authority communications.

Ships must also use a designated corridor near Larak Island. Any deviation or use of alternative routes is prohibited and treated as a violation, with liability resting on the vessel owner and master.

The insurance requirement is the most commercially sensitive element of the regime. PGSA requires all vessels to carry a valid policy approved by the authority. Coverage is currently provided free of charge, with all expenses covered by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, but PGSA reserves the right to introduce insurance fees later.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has set a 60-day period during which no fees will be charged to applicants and costs will be covered by the Iranian government. The waiver covers security, safety, environmental services and related insurance, while ships must coordinate routes and transit times in advance.

The Strait of Hormuz is open and blockade operations have ceased, but active mine-clearance operations are continuing, according to the Joint Maritime Information Center. JMIC has cut the regional threat level to moderate, while warning mariners to avoid the international traffic separation scheme because of mines.

The southern transit route along Omani territorial waters has been confirmed clear of mines and is the recommended route. Masters should expect naval presence, congestion and possible VHF hailing from naval forces as traffic resumes.

Traffic has started to recover but remains well below normal. There were 25 commercial crossings through Hormuz on June 18, the highest single-day count since April 18, but still far short of the earlier level of about 120 daily crossings. At least four tankers carrying crude, oil products and liquefied petroleum gas entered the strait on Friday bound for Iraqi Gulf ports. The Indian-flagged crude supertankers Desh Vibhor and Desh Vaibhav began voyages through the strait to India, while a Japanese-owned crude tanker exited the waterway bound for Japan.

Iranian forces ordered a Hong Kong-flagged tanker and a Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged bulk carrier to turn back on Thursday, underlining the operational uncertainty still facing shipowners.