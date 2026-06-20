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2026 June 20   10:33

accident

Grounded Japanese ro-ro ship disrupts RKK Line sailings

Ryukyu Kaiun Kaisha has cancelled several domestic sailings after its Japanese-flagged ro-ro cargo ship Niraikanai II grounded west of Toshima village in Tokyo’s Izu Islands at about 0330 local time on 19 June, according to Ryukyu Kaiun Kaisha.  

The 11,687-gt vessel was sailing on the Osaka-Tokyo route with 17 crew members on board. No injuries were recorded and no oil spill was confirmed.  

Japan Coast Guard’s 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters issued an emergency navigation notice at 0800 on 19 June, placing the vessel near 34°31.57’N, 139°16.07’E and warning ships in the area to navigate with caution.  Ryukyu Kaiun said the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The company is coordinating a diver inspection and refloating work, while Niraikanai II’s arrival in Tokyo remains undetermined.  

The schedule impact was immediate. Ryukyu Kaiun cancelled the 19 June Tokyo-Osaka and Tokyo-Naha sailings, along with the 20 June Osaka-Naha sailing. Further changes included cancellations on the Wakanatsu trial service through Hitachinaka on 26 and 29 June.

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