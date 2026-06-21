Lithuania’s Klaipėda port puts the waste collection tanker Rasa into service

Lithuania’s Klaipėda port has put the €12m ($13.8m) waste collection tanker Rasa into service, according to Klaipėda State Seaport Authority.

The 42-metre vessel was christened on 18 June with Diana Nausėdienė, First Lady of Lithuania, and Sirje Karis, First Lady of Estonia, serving as godmothers.

Rasa is built to collect ship-generated waste, bilge water and sludge from vessels calling at Klaipėda. The tanker has dedicated storage tanks and a bilge-water treatment system that allows treated water to be transferred to municipal wastewater facilities.

The launch gives Klaipėda control of a core port service it had previously bought from outside providers. It also ties the port’s new hydrogen infrastructure to a working harbour vessel, rather than a demonstration unit.

But the hydrogen part of the project is not yet fully cleared. Rasa’s hydrogen equipment is still awaiting certification, so the tanker can legally sail only on electric power for now, although hydrogen has already been loaded into its tanks. Certification is expected in July.

The hull and part of the equipment were built at Western Baltic Shipyard in Klaipėda, part of Western Shipyard Group. Baltic Workboats handled final outfitting, system integration and testing in Estonia and served as the main contractor and vessel designer. Genevos supplied the hydrogen fuel-cell system, tanks and software.

Baltic Workboats has given Rasa’s dimensions as 42 metres by 10 metres, with 400 cubic metres of liquid waste and sludge capacity. The vessel uses an approximately 2 MWh energy storage system from EST-Floattech and two 40 kW hydrogen fuel cells from Genevos, with fully electric propulsion supplied by Danfoss Drives.

The tanker is intended to use green hydrogen produced at Klaipėda’s new production and refuelling station, which opened on 5 June. The PEM electrolyser facility is expected to produce about 127 tonnes of hydrogen a year at full capacity.