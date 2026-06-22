Hanwha fights Germany’s TKMS in Canada’s $39bn submarine race

Hanwha Ocean is fighting Germany’s TKMS for Canada’s next-generation submarine programme as Ottawa moves towards a decision on a contract worth up to KRW 60 trillion ($39.1bn), according to Canadian government readout.

The Canadian Patrol Submarine Project is intended to replace the Royal Canadian Navy’s four Victoria-class submarines with 12 new 3,000-ton diesel-electric boats. The contract also includes long-term maintenance, repair and overhaul work.

Canada is expected to select a preferred bidder by the end of June. South Korea has raised Hanwha’s campaign to leader level, with President Lee Jae Myung meeting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 summit on June 16.

Hanwha is pitching a Canadian version of South Korea’s KSS-III submarine, based on the Republic of Korea Navy’s Dosan Ahn Chang-ho class. A 3,000-ton Dosan Ahn Chang-ho submarine visited Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt in Victoria on June 2, where Korean and Canadian naval submariners were pictured together on deck.

TKMS is pressing its own case for the programme. The German group placed an initial order for about 70 tonnes of non-magnetic submarine steel from Valbruna ASW to support the Canadian project, while OSI Maritime Systems signed a memorandum of understanding with TKMS to explore integration of its ECPINS navigation software into TKMS platforms.

Hanwha Ocean Co Ltd is a South Korean shipbuilding company within Hanwha Group with commercial, offshore and naval shipbuilding operations centred on its Geoje yard.

TKMS is a Germany-based naval shipbuilding and maritime defence systems company active in submarines, surface vessels and naval electronics.

Valbruna ASW Inc is a Canadian specialty steel producer based in Welland, Ontario.

OSI Maritime Systems is a Canadian supplier of integrated navigation and tactical systems for naval vessels.