Turkey delivers €223m corvette to Romania in first warship sale to NATO and EU state

Turkey has delivered the CAm. Roman corvette to the Romanian Naval Forces in Istanbul, completing its first warship export to a country that is both a NATO and European Union member, according to Turkey’s Directorate of Communications.

The ship, also named Contraamiral August Roman and carrying hull number 261, entered Romanian Navy service after receiving the Romanian flag at Istanbul Shipyard Command on 20 June.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Romanian President Nicușor Dan attended the ceremony.

Romania signed the government-to-government contract for the Hisar-class corvette in December 2025 at €223m ($256m), excluding VAT. Title to the vessel was transferred on 16 June 2026.

The full cost of bringing the ship to operational capability is about €265m ($304m), excluding VAT. Romania also plans a further procurement worth about €42m ($48m) in the second half of 2026 for combat systems, including vertical-launch air-defence missiles, a 35-mm close-in weapon system, a missile-torpedo launch system and an infrared search-and-track system.

The corvette is fitted with a 76-mm gun, two 12.7-mm machine guns, navigation systems, a 3D radar, a fire-control radar with an integrated electro-optical sensor, electronic warfare systems, a hull-mounted sonar and an integrated communications system. It was delivered with ammunition for its onboard artillery systems.

The vessel has a crew of 85 and is commanded by Lt Cdr Sorin Huruială. It has joined the 50th Corvette Division, which is subordinated to Romania’s Fleet Command “Viceamiral Vasile Urseanu”.

Erdoğan said Turkey exported $996m of defence and aerospace products in May and has exported more than 140 naval platforms to date. He said Turkey is building more than 50 warships, including more than 15 for friendly and allied countries.

ASFAT, formally Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc., is a fully publicly owned Turkish defence company established on 12 January 2018 within Turkey’s Ministry of National Defence. It manages projects across military factories and naval shipyards and acts as a contractor for Turkish defence export programmes.