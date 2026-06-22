India’s waterways authority orders 10 hybrid electric ferries from KMEW

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has won a ₹66.11 crore ($7m) contract from the Inland Waterways Authority of India to build 10 hybrid electric passenger ferries, according to a KMEW filing with the National Stock Exchange of India.

The order was awarded to a consortium led by Knowledge Shipyard Private Limited, with KMEW as the other member. The contract covers the design, construction, supply, testing and commissioning of 10 ferries, each with capacity for 20 passengers.

KMEW said ₹65.52 crore ($6.9m) of the order is for construction, while ₹0.59 crore ($62,500) is for maintenance and support. The figures include applicable taxes. Construction is due to be completed within 10 months of receiving the work order. Maintenance and support will continue for 60 months after delivery.

The scope includes vessel engineering, class approvals, construction, integration of hybrid-electric propulsion systems, navigation and safety equipment, testing and final delivery in line with IWAI’s technical, statutory and quality requirements.

The contract is Knowledge Shipyard’s first external commercial government shipbuilding order. KMEW chief executive Sujay Kewalramani said the award validates the group’s plan to build a scalable shipbuilding platform through Knowledge Shipyard and would use less than 5% of the yard’s capacity and resources.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works operates in marine craft ownership and operations, dredging, and repairs, maintenance and refits of marine craft and marine infrastructure.

Knowledge Shipyard Private Limited is a KMEW subsidiary engaged in shipbuilding, ship repair and ship refitting.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India is a statutory authority under India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways responsible for the development and regulation of national waterways.